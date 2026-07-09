Editor's Review Linda Mwananchi claimed that some IEBC staff were allegedly under pressure to manipulate the election.

Linda Mwananchi on Thursday, July 9, issued demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over plans to commit election fraud in the 2027 polls.

The ODM-dissenting faction claimed that there were plans to compromise the elections in favour of President William Ruto by purchasing a new electoral management system.

Linda Mwananchi claimed that the IEBC procurement team was being pushed to purchase a system which Ruto and his allies could easily access.

"The dent on the credibility of the election agency is in fact in sharp focus following information we have received to the effect that staff in its procurement department are being pushed to purchase an election management system friendly to Ruto's fraudulent desires, thereby giving the regime access to enable it to manipulate the 2027 elections," the statement read in part.

The political outfit opined that the President would still lose the elections despite alleged election rigging schemes put in place to manipulate the vote. Consequently, it advised him to ensure that there is a peaceful transition after the elections.

A file photo of members of the Linda Mwananchi team during a meeting.



"Ruto should know that no matter what tricks he tries, he will lose the 2027 elections in a way that will make his rigging schemes meaningless.

"We urge him to prepare to hand over power peacefully to the incoming Linda Mwananchi administration in one year, and enjoy his retirement, from where he can watch us undertake the difficult task of undoing the damage he has done to this great country.

Linda Mwananchi further called out IEBC for its silence over the abuse of power and the use of State resources in the Ol-Kalou by-election campaigns.

It reckoned that the Commission was an appendage of the executive and did nothing to reassure anxious Kenyans about the upcoming mini-poll and the 2027 General Election.

The political faction further condemned the attack at Keumbu, stating that the traders at the area market were feeling the ripple effects of the display of political intolerance.

Linda Mwananchi claimed that since the incident, locals have been boycotting the market and called for the mastermind of the attack to be brought to book.

The team pleaded with locals not to condemn the Mama Mboga of Keumbu and confirmed that it would not only reach out to the Market leadership but also send out a peace caravan as a show of goodwill.