Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has announced new dates for the 2026 National Youth Council Elections after postponing the exercise that had initially been scheduled for July.

The Ministry of Sports has announced new dates for the 2026 National Youth Council Elections after postponing the exercise that had initially been scheduled for July.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, July 10, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya said the elections had been postponed in accordance with the law.

"Now therefore, it is notified for the information of the general public that, pursuant to Regulation 19 (3) of the National Youth Council (Election of Certain Council Members) Regulations, 2021, the Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, has postponed the National Youth Council Elections that were scheduled to be held from the 5th-26th July, 2026," the notice read.

Mvurya explained that the postponement was necessary to ensure that voter education requirements under the regulations are fully met before the elections are conducted.

"The postponement has been necessitated to ensure compliance with the voter education requirements pursuant to Regulation 21 of the National Youth Council (Election of Certain Council Members) Regulations, 2021," the notice added.

Following the postponement, Mvurya designated a new election timetable for the National Youth Council polls.

Under the revised schedule, ward-level elections will be held on October 9, 2026, followed by constituency-level elections on October 16, 2026.

The final stage of the process, the National Youth Congress elections, will take place on October 30, 2026.

File image of Salim Mvurya

Elsewhere, this comes days after NYC dismissed reports claiming it called for the resignation of Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs following the shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma.

In a statement on Monday, July 6, the council said it had noted media reports circulating on mainstream and digital platforms linking it to demands for the PS's removal, insisting that the claims are false and do not represent the council's official position.

"We wish to categorically state that the National Youth Council is not a party to these allegations, nor have we sanctioned any calls for the removal of the Principal Secretary," the statement read.

NYC noted that it remains politically neutral and focused solely on its mandate of serving young people across the country.

"These reports are inconsistent with our mandate and do not reflect the position of this institution. We remain a non-partisan entity dedicated to the empowerment and welfare of all Kenyan youth," the statement added.

The council also stressed that any concerns involving public officials should be handled through lawful channels rather than public campaigns.

"As a responsible State Corporation, we respect the rule of law and the due process afforded to all public officers. We believe that any grievances or accusations regarding the conduct of a public official should follow the established legal and procedural frameworks," the statement further read.

The council also expressed concern over what it described as inaccurate reporting, saying the published claims had unfairly associated the institution with a position it never took.

It urged journalists and media organisations to verify information before publishing stories, saying inaccurate reports can damage the reputation of public institutions and their officials.

"While we acknowledge the critical role the media plays in informing the public and holding leaders accountable, we are deeply concerned by the publication of what are outright false and unsubstantiated allegations.

"We therefore urge media houses to exercise greater diligence in verifying facts before publication. We respectfully ask the involved outlets to desist from spreading misinformation particularly when it touches on the reputation of public institutions and their officers," the statement concluded.