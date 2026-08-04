Editor's Review DCI Director Mohamed Amin has dismissed claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has access to confidential information from state security agencies.

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin has dismissed claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has access to confidential information from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other state security agencies.

Speaking on Monday, August 3, Amin appeared to take a swipe at Gachagua, terming the allegations false and baseless.

"The other day, I saw a comedian making a statement, saying that he was able to obtain information from the DCI and other security agencies. That is nonsense," he stated.

This comes days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed Gachagua's claims that he knew in advance what President William Ruto would announce during his Special Address on Thursday, July 30.

Speaking on Friday, July 31, Murkomen said there was nothing secretive about the planned announcement, terming Gachagua's assertions as misleading.

"I saw someone claiming they had uncovered the President's secret, saying they knew what the President was going to announce," he said.

File image of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Murkomen maintained that the government's long-term development agenda had already been discussed internally and was not a last-minute decision by the President.

"Kenya's future is not a secret, nor is it something the President just decided to announce yesterday evening. He had already discussed it with Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o and the rest of us, who are members of the Cabinet, a few weeks ago," he added.

Gachagua alleged, ahead of the address, that Ruto was preparing to unveil an ambitious Vision 2060 development blueprint and appoint former President Uhuru Kenyatta to spearhead it.

While cautioning the former Head of State against accepting such a role, Gachagua urged him to steer clear of what he described as a political distraction.

"We are telling my elder brother Uhuru Kenyatta, don't allow yourself to be dragged into that mess," he said.

Gachagua argued that the government should focus on accounting for its recent performance instead of introducing another long-term national development agenda.

"That vision is something we will plan next year. Why are you worried about the next 60 years? Tell us what you have done in the last one year," he added.