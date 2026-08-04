Editor's Review The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers will be held from Monday, September 21 to Thursday, September 26.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced that the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers will be held from Monday, September 21 to Thursday, September 26.

In a public notice on Tuesday, August 4, PSC said the examination will be conducted at Machakos, Nyeri, Mombasa, Embu, Garissa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Eldoret examination centers.

The commission noted that specific venues will be communicated to candidates after completing the registration process.

“It is notified for general information that the 2026 Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers will be held from Monday 21st to Thursday 24th September 2026 at Machakos; Nyeri; Mombasa; Embu; Garissa; Kisumu; Nakuru; Kakamega and Eldoret examination centers.

“The actual venues will be notified to the candidates after registration,” the notice read.

File Image of Public Service Commission offices.

To register for the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers, an officer must have passed the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E.) with a mean grade of C minus or its equivalent.

They also must have been designated as a clerical officer in the Public Service and have served for at least one year.

PSC noted that candidates attempting the examination for the first time are required to complete FORM A, while those retaking any part of the exam must fill FORM B.

The forms are available on the Public Service Commission website www.publicservice.go.ke.

The candidates are required to submit the duly completed registration form, accompanied by the government copy of the receipt generated from the e-citizen platform, to the Secretary/Chief Executive, Public Service Commission, P. O. Box 30095-00100 Nairobi by Friday, August,28, 2026.

According to the commission, each candidate is required to pay a basic fee of Ksh2,625, an additional Ksh875 per paper for up to seven papers, and a Ksh50 e-Citizen service charge.

PSC warned that all candidates who submit their registration certificates late will be charged a late registration fee of Ksh525.

“A late registration fee of Ksh525 will be charged on all candidates who submit their registration forms after Friday 28th August, 2026. The deadline for late registration is Thursday 3rd September 2026,” PSC added.

Meanwhile, PSC mentioned that the certificates for candidates who passed the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers held in September 2025 are ready for collection.

PSC said officers should collect the certificates at its offices during official working hours, and the officers must carry their original identification card or passport.