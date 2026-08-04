Editor's Review Pauline Njoroge has explained the reason behind her decision to leave the Jubilee Party.

Pauline Njoroge has explained the reason behind her decision to leave the Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Monday, August 3, she said the move was aimed at allowing her to focus entirely on political engagements under the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Njoroge explained that the decision was aimed at avoiding splitting her time and attention between the activities of the former ruling party and those of Linda Mwananchi.

"I left Jubilee because I did not want my attention divided between Jubilee activities and Linda Mwananchi activities. I needed to dedicate myself fully to Linda Mwananchi," she said.

Njoroge announced her resignation from Jubilee on Tuesday, July 21, confirming that it takes effect immediately.

"I therefore wish to announce my resignation from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Jubilee Party, where I have served as Deputy Organizing Secretary, and as a member of the Jubilee Party, effective today," she wrote.

File image of Pauline Njoroge

Njoroge noted that she joined TNA as communications manager in 2012 before the party merged with the United Republican Party (URP) to form the Jubilee Party.

The political strategist rose through the ranks to become Deputy Organizing Secretary of the party.

"Looking back, I do so with immense gratitude. For someone deeply passionate about politics and strategic communications, these fourteen years have been nothing short of transformational," she added.

Njoroge thanked retired President and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as a mentor and political father.

"I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father. He believed in me, entrusted me with responsibility and invested in my growth," she further said.

Njoroge said she will dedicate herself to the Linda Mwananchi team, saying the movement offers a platform to advance the aspirations of a new generation of Kenyans through good governance, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

"It is for this reason that I have made the difficult but deeply considered decision to dedicate myself fully to this cause. In doing so, I bring to a close a remarkable fourteen-year chapter in a party that has been my political home," she further said.