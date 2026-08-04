Editor's Review Kenya Met has forecast generally dry weather conditions across most parts of the country, although a number of counties are expected to receive rainfall during the period.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather conditions across most parts of the country between August 4 and August 10, although a number of counties are expected to receive rainfall during the period.

In an update on Monday, August 3, the agency said rainfall is likely in parts of Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang’a counties, even as dry conditions prevail in many other regions.

The department also predicts intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in several counties, including Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, Taita Taveta, Marsabit and Wajir.

Meanwhile, hot daytime temperatures are expected in parts of the Coast, North Eastern and northern Kenya.

Average maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius are forecast in much of Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit and Turkana counties.

Residents in parts of the Central Highlands, Rift Valley and southeastern highlands should prepare for chilly nights, with average minimum temperatures expected to fall below 10 degrees Celsius in some areas of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado and Taita Taveta counties.

File image of KMD Director Edward Muriuki

Meanwhile, the Kenya Met has released its August 2026 weather outlook, forecasting generally sunny and dry conditions across large parts of the country, with below-average rainfall expected in several regions and warmer-than-normal temperatures likely nationwide.

According to the forecast issued on Monday, August 3, much of Kenya will continue experiencing dry weather during August, with only a few areas expected to receive occasional rainfall.

The department warned that the prolonged dry spell could worsen water shortages in arid and semi-arid areas and affect agricultural production.

Counties expected to receive near-average to below-average rainfall include Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Siaya, Vihiga, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kisumu, Kericho, and Nyamira.

Others are Kisii, Bomet, Migori, Homa Bay, Nakuru, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, and parts of Narok, West Pokot, Baringo and Tana River.

Isolated heavy rainfall events may occur in a few locations despite the generally dry outlook.

Meanwhile, Turkana, Samburu and parts of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo counties are forecast to receive below-average rainfall, while Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Garissa, Taita Taveta, Kajiado and parts of Narok and Tana River are expected to remain largely sunny and dry throughout the month.

Residents of Nairobi and several Central and Eastern counties, including Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Machakos, Makueni and Kitui, should expect intermittent cool and cloudy conditions accompanied by occasional rainfall, morning drizzle and fog.

Despite the cool conditions in some highland regions, the department projects mean temperatures to remain warmer than average across the entire country, with the most significant temperature anomalies expected in Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Turkana and Samburu counties.

The forecast indicates that maximum temperatures could reach up to 37°C in parts of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, while minimum temperatures in some central highland counties may fall as low as 5°C.

Coastal counties including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale are expected to record maximum temperatures between 26°C and 31°C.

KMD has also warned of strong southerly and south-easterly winds exceeding 25 knots in parts of Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Tana River, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, Taita Taveta and the coastal counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi and Lamu.

The winds could disrupt marine transport and damage infrastructure such as roofs and power lines.