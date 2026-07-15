Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced significant progress in the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police.

President William Ruto has announced significant progress in the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police.

In an update on Tuesday, July 14, he said he was encouraged by the progress made towards establishing the unit and outlined its community-centred approach to policing.

"Pleased with the progress made on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police, an initiative that will place communities at the centre of policing through a framework that brings together residents, community leaders, the National Police Service, the county government and other stakeholders to jointly identify security priorities, strengthen oversight and develop local solutions through consultation and public participation," he wrote.

Ruto announced that the implementation of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will begin in the coming days, describing it as a major step towards improving coordination, accountability and community participation in policing.

"The roll-out of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will commence in the coming days, laying the foundation for a more coordinated, accountable and community-led approach to policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area," he added.

File image of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a meeting with President William Ruto

Ruto expressed confidence that the new framework will help foster stronger relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies.

"Together, we will strengthen public safety, deepen trust between communities and law enforcement, and build safer and more secure neighbourhoods for all," he concluded.

This comes over a week after Kenya and Italy signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating crime.

The Letter of Intent was signed on Thursday, July 2, by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Italian counterpart Matteo Piantedosi.

Murkomen was joined by senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, including Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang.

"Joined the Kenyan delegation, led by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, during the signing of a Letter of Intent on Security Cooperation between Kenya and Italy.

“The ceremony was held alongside the Italian delegation headed by Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi," Omollo said.

Omollo welcomed the deal, saying it reflects Kenya and Italy’s commitment to deepening collaboration on security and enhancing efforts to tackle emerging security threats.

"The signing underscores the shared commitment of Kenya and Italy to deepen security collaboration and strengthen efforts to address emerging security challenges," he stated.

Further, Omollo said the signing of the Letter of Intent gives practical expression to lessons drawn from Kenya's benchmarking visit to Italy.