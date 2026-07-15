Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital in Nyandarua County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital in Nyandarua County.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 15, PS Omollo said the transformation is aimed at turning the hospital into a 500-bed mega facility.

PS Omollo noted that the expansion includes the construction of the multi-storey Mashujaa Hospital Complex.

File image of the aerial view of JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital.

Once completed, the complex will house a modern 144-bed mother and child Unit, a 48-bed casualty wing, and an advanced critical care department.

The facility will also feature three fully equipped operating theatres to strengthen emergency, surgical and specialized healthcare services.

“The ongoing expansion includes the construction of the multi-storey Mashujaa Hospital Complex, featuring a modern 144-bed Mother and Child Unit, a 48-bed casualty wing, an advanced critical care department comprising a 12-bed ICU and a 10-bed HDU, as well as three fully equipped operating theatres designed to enhance emergency, surgical and specialized care services,” the statement read in part.

File image of the JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital.

PS Omollo highlighted that the project, which is named in honour of the late politician Josiah Mwangi (J.M.) Kariuki, is expected to enhance access to specialized medical services in Nyandarua County.

“The transformation of J.M. Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital into a 500-bed mega-hospital reaffirms the Government's commitment to strengthening Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by bringing quality, specialized and accessible healthcare closer to the people of Nyandarua and the wider region,” he added.

Further, the Interior PS said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration said it is working closely with other agencies to ensure timely completion of the project.

File image of ongoing construction works at the JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital.

This comes a day after PS Omollo highlighted the progress made in strengthening the healthcare workforce with the completion and operationalisation of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale Campus in Trans Nzoia County.

In an update on Monday, July 13, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the completion of the campus reflects President William Ruto's commitment to ensuring Universal Health Coverage through investment in healthcare training institutions.

"That commitment is evident in the completion of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitale Campus in Trans Nzoia County, whose construction began in April 2024 and was completed barely two years later in January, 2026," he wrote.

File image of the JM Kariuki Memorial County Referral Hospital.

Omollo noted that although the facility has not yet been officially commissioned, it has already begun fulfilling its intended purpose by admitting students and offering medical training programmes.

The PS added that the institution has already enrolled more than 600 students across several health-related disciplines, contributing significantly to the country's healthcare workforce development.