Editor's Review The government has announced significant progress in the construction of Phase II of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project.

The government has announced significant progress in the construction of Phase II of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the second phase of the project began in September 2024 and is progressing steadily as part of the government's larger plan to construct 2,500 housing units in Ol Kalou.

"Commenced in September 2024, Phase II of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project is advancing as part of the Government's broader plan to deliver 2,500 housing units in Ol Kalou, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to decent and affordable housing," he wrote.

File image of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project

Omollo noted that the ongoing phase consists of 420 housing units distributed across four residential blocks, adding that the project is already contributing to the local economy by creating jobs and providing opportunities for local enterprises.

"The phase comprises 420 housing units spread across four residential blocks and continues to stimulate economic activity through employment opportunities and engagement of local enterprises," he added.

File image of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project

Omollo further said the project has been designed to include key social amenities and support infrastructure to ensure residents have access to essential services while promoting sustainable urban development.

"The project incorporates essential social and support infrastructure, including a kindergarten, primary school, commercial centre, social hall and modern waste management systems, creating the foundation for a well-planned and sustainable community," he further said.

File image of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project

Meanwhile, the construction and upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret has continued to make steady progress as Kenya intensifies preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said preparations for the 2027 AFCON were gaining momentum, with the ongoing works at Kipchoge Keino Stadium playing a crucial role in Kenya's plans for the tournament.

"Preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continue to gather momentum, with the ongoing upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret positioning the facility as a key training base and alternative match venue for the continental tournament," he wrote.

Omollo added that beyond hosting football, the project demonstrates the government's broader commitment to investing in sports infrastructure to nurture talent and drive economic development.

"The project also reinforces the Government's investment in sports infrastructure as a catalyst for talent development, economic growth and international competitiveness," he added.

According to Omollo, construction has reached an advanced stage, with major structural works, roofing, seating terraces and other supporting facilities steadily moving towards completion.

He noted that the project has also created employment opportunities while boosting businesses in Eldoret and across the wider North Rift region.

"Construction has advanced significantly, with major structural works, roofing, seating terraces and supporting facilities progressing towards completion. The project is also creating jobs and stimulating business activities across Eldoret and the wider North Rift region," he further said.

Omollo noted that the upgraded stadium will have a capacity of 15,000 spectators and will meet Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards through the installation of modern sporting infrastructure.

He said the improvements will further cement Eldoret's reputation as a global athletics hub while positioning it as a destination for international sporting events.

"The upgraded 15,000-seat stadium features CAF-compliant infrastructure, including floodlights, modern media facilities and international-standard changing rooms, strengthening Eldoret's standing as a global athletics hub and an emerging destination for international sporting events," he concluded.