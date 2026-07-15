Editor's Review Gachagua has called for an urgent meeting between the Kalenjin and Kikuyu elders.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for an urgent meeting between the Kalenjin and Kikuyu elders that will set a resolution of peace between the two communities ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 15, Gachagua stated that the elders of the two communities must declare that there will be no violence if President William Ruto loses in the General Election.

He argued that during post-election skirmishes, the fighting between the Kalenjin and Kikuyus resulted in the highest fatalities.

Gachagua maintained that he did not have confidence that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) would conduct a free and fair election.

He added that a bungled election could easily take the country back to 2007, when violence erupted across the country.

A file photo of ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua.



"If IEBC messes up this election, there will be a lot of problems, and I don't want issues between these communities.

"I would like the elders of the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities to hold peace talks and to agree that the Kalenjins will not come out to fight because Ruto has been sent home," he stated.

Notably, the ex-DP did not mention whether the elders from Mount Kenya should also call for peace if President Ruto is declared the winner of the 2027 elections.

Gachagua defended his claim of possible electoral skirmishes by citing a report by the Kofi Annan Foundation that claimed that there was an 84 percent chance that there would be post-election violence.

The DCP Leader warned that he would not entertain sponsored violence during the Ol Kalou by-election. He declared that if any of the residents were harmed by goons or the police, he would bar residents from attending Ruto's rallies.

"If Ruto harms the people of Ol Kalou, or uses police officers to terrorise the residents, I will instruct the people of Mount Kenya to boycott all his meetings in this region until next year's election.

"I instructed the people not to attend the Gen Z protests, and they listened. When I tell the people from the Mountain not to attend his meetings, no matter how much money he pours," he added.

Gachagua denounced Infotrak's recent opinion poll that showed that the President was the candidate of choice for 32 percent of Kenyans.

He sensationally claimed that Ruto had carried out an independent survey using an international firm, which placed his popularity at only 19 percent.