Editor's Review Kenya has signed a consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to oversee the modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Kenya has signed a consultancy contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to oversee the modernization of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the contract appoints the firm to provide design review, project management, contract administration and construction supervision for the JKIA upgrade.

CS Chirchir expressed confidence that Dar Al-Handasah's expertise would play a crucial role in ensuring the successful delivery of the project.

“The contract appoints Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to undertake design review, project management, contract administration, and construction supervision for the proposed design, development, and modernisation of JKIA.

“Their expertise will be instrumental in delivering a modern, efficient, safe, and sustainable airport that meets global standards,” read the statement in part.

File image of Aerospace Development PS Teresia Mbaika with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants officials.

The Transport CS described the signing of the contract as a significant milestone in the government's plan to transform JKIA into a world-class aviation hub.

“This marks the beginning of a critical implementation phase as we accelerate the delivery of a modern JKIA that will strengthen Kenya's position as Africa's premier aviation gateway and regional air cargo hub,” Chirchir stated.

Further, he said the project will boost trade, tourism, as well as create job opportunities for Kenyans.

“Beyond enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency, this investment will boost trade, tourism, connectivity, and create new opportunities for economic growth and job creation,” the Transport CS added.

This comes weeks after Kenya and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) signed a Ksh 154.2 billion deal for the JKIA expansion.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the contract was signed by Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika and CRBC General Manager Yu Xiaodong.

CS Chirchir highlighted that the upgrading is aimed at expanding JKIA’s capacity, enhancing safety, and improving passenger and cargo services.

The modernisation of JKIA will include the construction of a new terminal and supporting facilities, upgrading the existing infrastructure, and enhancing the airport's overall efficiency.

“The project scope includes the construction of a new terminal building and associated support facilities, the modernization and upgrading of existing infrastructure, the improvement of airside and landside operations, and the enhancement of overall operational efficiency and service delivery,” said CS Chirchir.