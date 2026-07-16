Editor's Review Voting is underway in Ol Kalou constituency as residents return to the ballot to elect a new Member of Parliament.

Voting is underway in Ol Kalou constituency as residents return to the ballot to elect a new Member of Parliament.

The polling stations were opened on Thursday, July 16, at 6:00 AM, with several locals already in line to vote for the next MP.

File image of voters in Ol Kalou constituency queueing to vote.

The Ol Kalou locals, both the youth and the elderly, braved the cold weather to line up to cast their votes.

The vulnerable were assisted by the locals and were given priority in participating in the mini poll.

File image of an elderly woman participating in the Ol Kalou by-election.

The by-election got off smoothly in the Huruma polling station with the locals forming steady long queues to exercise their rights.

The exercise is also going on smoothly in Silanga polling station, AC Primary School and at Rurii Polytechnic.

The by-election has attracted 9 candidates, including Samuel Muchina Nyagah of UDA and Sammy Kamau Ngotho of DCP.

File image of voters lining up to vote in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Others are: Edwin Muchiri (PNU), Stephen Wanyoike of the National Liberal Party (NLP), Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa (Jubilee), Timothy Kamau Kariuki (PRM), Edward Mwaniki (Kenya Moja Movement), Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi (FPK) and Rachael Wangui Njoroge (PDP).

Muchina and Ngotho, who are the contenders in the by-election, are scheduled to vote at Huruma Primary School and AC Primary School, respectively.

The Ol Kalou MP seat fell vacant following the demise of David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.

File image of a local participating in the Ol Kalou by-election.

Meanwhile, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the polling station will remain open until 5:00 PM.

However, the commission said any time lost during the exercise will be recovered at closing.

The electoral body also said the voters who will be in the queue by 5:00 PM will be allowed to vote.

Further, IEBC encouraged voters in Ol Kalou to turn out and participate in the ongoing by-election.

“To all voters in Ol Kalou by-election: your participation matters. We encourage you to turn out in large numbers and peacefully exercise your democratic right and vote in your preferred candidate,” IEBC stated.