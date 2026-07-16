Editor's Review The government has announced the completion of the Suam One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), a major border infrastructure project expected to improve cross-border trade and regional connectivity between Kenya and Uganda.

The government has announced the completion of the Suam One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), a major border infrastructure project expected to improve cross-border trade, regional connectivity and the movement of people between Kenya and Uganda.

In a statement on Thursday, July 16, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the facility, located in Endebess in Trans Nzoia County, is awaiting official commissioning before it becomes operational.

He said the government remains committed to expanding regional connectivity through strategic investments in border infrastructure.

"As the Government continues to strengthen regional connectivity, trade and tourism across East Africa, strategic investments in border infrastructure are enhancing the efficient movement of people and goods," the statement read.

File image of the Suam One-Stop Border Post

Omollo noted that one of the flagship projects under this initiative is the Suam One-Stop Border Post situated along the Kenya-Uganda border.

"Among these is the Suam One-Stop Border Post (OSBP), a bilateral facility located along the Kenya–Uganda frontier in Endebess Constituency, Trans Nzoia County," the statement added.

According to Omollo, construction of the project has now been completed, with only the official launch and operational rollout remaining.

"The project has reached full structural completion and is awaiting official commissioning and operational deployment," the statement further read.

File image of the Suam One-Stop Border Post

Omollo explained that the modern facility has been designed to house multiple government agencies under one roof to streamline border clearance procedures.

"The modern border complex brings together key agencies, including the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Immigration, Port Health, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and agricultural inspection services under one roof, enabling seamless clearance through a unified processing system," the statement noted.

File image of the Suam One-Stop Border Post

Omollo added that the border post has been equipped with modern customs and immigration facilities alongside advanced surveillance systems to improve efficiency and security at the crossing.

"Equipped with integrated customs facilities, immigration counters and automated surveillance infrastructure, the OSBP is designed to significantly reduce clearance times, improve service delivery and facilitate faster cross-border trade," the statement explained.

File image of the Suam One-Stop Border Post

Omollo further stated that the facility will help decongest Kenya's busiest border crossings while strengthening regional trade corridors linking East and Central Africa.

"The facility is also expected to ease pressure on the Busia and Malaba border crossings while strengthening trade routes linking Kenya to Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," the statement concluded.

File image of the Suam One-Stop Border Post

Elsewhere, the government has announced significant progress in the construction of Phase II of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project.

In an update on Wednesday, July 15, Omollo said the second phase of the project began in September 2024 and is progressing steadily as part of the government's larger plan to construct 2,500 housing units in Ol Kalou.

"Commenced in September 2024, Phase II of the Ol Kalou Township Affordable Housing Project is advancing as part of the Government's broader plan to deliver 2,500 housing units in Ol Kalou, reaffirming its commitment to expanding access to decent and affordable housing," he wrote.

Omollo noted that the ongoing phase consists of 420 housing units distributed across four residential blocks, adding that the project is already contributing to the local economy by creating jobs and providing opportunities for local enterprises.

"The phase comprises 420 housing units spread across four residential blocks and continues to stimulate economic activity through employment opportunities and engagement of local enterprises," he added.

Omollo further said the project has been designed to include key social amenities and support infrastructure to ensure residents have access to essential services while promoting sustainable urban development.

"The project incorporates essential social and support infrastructure, including a kindergarten, primary school, commercial centre, social hall and modern waste management systems, creating the foundation for a well-planned and sustainable community," he further said.