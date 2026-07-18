Editor's Review Orengo has warned that Linda Mwananchi should not be ruled out in the 2027 Presidential race.

Siaya Governor James Orengo has declared that Linda Mwananchi should not be ruled out in the 2027 Presidential race.

Speaking on Saturday, July 18, Orengo denied claims that Linda Mwananchi would not field a candidate for the top seat in next year's General Election.

He made the sentiments alongside Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who is popular for his 'Who told you' slogan, ahead of their tour of Taita Taveta County.

"Taita Taveta, Voi, Wundanyi, Mwatate, who has told you that Linda Mwananchi does not have a presidential candidate? Who?" Orengo posed.

The Linda Mwananchi team touched down in Taita Taveta County on Saturday mornjng after departing from Wilson Airport.

A file photo of Governor James Orengo interacting with Taita Taveta residents on July 18, 2026.



Orengo and Sifuna were accompanied by Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo and Kisumu Senator Aspirant Willis Raburu.

The team was treated to a warm reception by area residents, who turned out in large numbers to recive them at the airstrip.

The Linda Mwananchi team will have several stops during their tour including in Voi, Mwatate and Wundanyi Towns. Prior to the rally, Orengo met several aspirants from the region.

Earlier Orengo and Sifuna held a press meeting to address the ODM party's onslaught againsts its former Secretary General. The leaders claimed that the party was being run by State House operatives.

However, they reckoned that they still enjoyed the support of the majority of the ODM members.

"The "Linda Tumbo" faction has lost its soul. Their decisions are no longer made at Chungwa House; they are dictated directly from State House. Look no further than the orchestrated plot to strip Senator Edwin Sifuna of his positions

"We are drawing a line in the sand. Moving forward, this movement will only negotiate with leaders who are ready to tackle the brutal hardships facing everyday Kenyans. We are fighting for solutions, not political positions," he stated.

Orengo made the statement a day after ODM removed Sifuna as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip and replaced him with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch.