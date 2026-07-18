Editor's Review President Ruto was concerned that over 1.5 million votes could be lost in Western Kenya if the natives don't register.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has stepped up the initiative tp have a good part of the population in Western Kenya enlist as voters.

On July 15, Ruto restated his efforts to win over Western Kenya as he secures his support base ahead of the August 2027 general election.

Ruto emphasised his need for the region's full backing but raised concerns regarding its low voter registration figures.

He noted that nearly 1.5 million eligible residents in Western Kenya had not yet registered to vote, emphasizing that he requires their participation for his re-election campaign.

The president indicated that he had directed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Wetang'ula, and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya to lead mobilisation efforts and ensure residents in the Western region register to vote.

A section of the broad-based government brigade in Busia County.

Seeming to act on the matter, Wetang'ula indicated the campaign to have many Western Kenya natives enlist as voters was underway.

Speaking at a boda boda empowerment event in Budalang'i, Busia County on Saturday, July 18, the speaker expressed concern about many from the region lacking national identity cards which should help them acquire the voter's cards.

He explained that leaders from the region had been charged with leading the efforts to have their constituents get the IDs, and consequently the right to vote.

According to Wetang'ula, the region stands a chance to produce the country's leader in 2032, asking the residents to rally behind Ruto with the hope of reciprocation in the next vote after 2027.

"I noted with regret that many eligible residents of the Western region did not have IDs nor registered as voters. Leaders have rolled out a campaign to ensure they obtain the documents to vote for President Ruto in large numbers," Wetang'ula said.

Meanwhile, allies Wetang’ula are pressing Ruto to pick a Western Kenya running mate for 2027.

At another Kanduyi boda boda forum, leaders said the Ol Kalou by‑election proved Mt Kenya’s support isn’t guaranteed, urging Ruto to cement ties with Western.

Bungoma governor Lusaka and MP Waluke argued the deputy slot would lock in loyalty while complementing ongoing development projects.