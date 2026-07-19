Editor's Review Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa on Saturday, July 18, visited Kwanza Member of Parliament Ferdinand Wanyonyi.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa on Saturday, July 18, visited Kwanza Member of Parliament Ferdinand Wanyonyi.

In a statement, CS Barasa said Wanyonyi is making steady progress in his recovery after suffering a stroke.

“I visited the Member of Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, and his family.

“I was pleased to witness the steady progress he has made in his recovery, a true testament to his strength and resilience,” she stated.

The Environment CS went on to describe Wanyonyi as a mentor and teacher whose leadership has positively impacted many people.

File image of Environment CS Deborah Barasa with Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi.

“Hon. Wanyonyi remains a mentor and teacher to many, a leader deeply respected for his dedication to service, unity, and community development. His commitment to bringing people together and championing environmental stewardship continues to inspire many across Trans Nzoia and beyond,” she said.

Further, CS Barasa lauded the Kwanza MP's efforts in championing environmental conservation in the country.

“He is truly a leader whose impact is felt across generations, and his contribution to both leadership and environmental conservation is invaluable,” CS Barasa added.

This comes weeks after Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya visited Wanyonyi at his home.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, Natembeya said Wanyonyi remains in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Trans Nzoia, while wishing him a full recovery and a return to serving his constituents.

"Today, I visited Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Member of Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, to personally wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Natembeya reflected on Wanyonyi's contribution to public service, noting that his leadership has had a significant impact on both Kwanza Constituency and Trans Nzoia County.

"Having suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment in India, Hon. Wanyonyi remains in our thoughts and prayers. His dedication to public service and commitment to the people of Kwanza and Trans Nzoia County have left a lasting impact, and we look forward to his full recovery and return to active duty," he added.

Wanyonyi was flown to India in 2025 for specialized treatment after Parliament intervened to support his medical care.