Editor's Review Users were met with an error message stating their accounts were temporarily unavailable.

Users of Meta-owned Facebook cannot relay messages nor use the platform on desktop browsers.

The social network experienced a downtime Sunday mid-morning, July 19, with anyone trying to access it getting met with an error message stating their accounts were "temporarily unavailable,"

The message, displayed in place of the usual feed, read:

"Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."

The platform's mobile app was not affected.

Meta had not issued a public statement on the matter at the time of publication, and the cause of the disruption remained unclear.

Frustrated users from across the world flocked to DownDetector to vent about glitches on the platform.

The platform lets people flag and monitor outages across websites, apps, and online services, offering real-time updates on whether issues are widespread or just tied to individual connections.

Some reported that outage extended to other platforms of Meta, including Instagram.

Screenshot from Downdetector.

Screenshot from Downdetector.

Screenshot from Downdetector.

Screenshot from Downdetector.

In other news, the Kenyan government in the recent past announced plans to regulate social media use to tackle hate speech and misinformation.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo met with telecom firms and social media companies to agree on countermeasures, concluding that major tech platforms must set up operations in Kenya to ensure accountability.

The Interior Ministry stressed the urgency of these steps, citing rising misuse of platforms, and added that telecom providers will also be required to enforce stricter safeguards against online crime.