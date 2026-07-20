Editor's Review In Machakos Junction, boda boda rider Antony Mutua Kiio was all smiles after receiving his Hisense 55-inch Smart TV.

The excitement of the Omoka na World Cup promotion continues to sweep across the country as Odibets rewards more lucky players with premium smartphones and Hisense 55-inch Smart TVs, proving that every qualifying World Cup bet could be the start of a life-changing surprise.

From Nairobi to Machakos and Emali, winners from different walks of life are walking away with exciting prizes after participating in the ongoing promotion, which has already seen thousands of players rewarded throughout the tournament.

Among the latest winners is Kelvin Mutunkei from Imara Daima, who received a brand-new smartphone after placing his World Cup bets on Odibets.

“I never imagined I would actually win. When I got the call from Odibets, I thought it was a prank until I received my smartphone. I’m really grateful, and I encourage everyone to keep betting with Odibets because winners are real,” said Kelvin.

In Machakos Junction, boda boda rider Antony Mutua Kiio was all smiles after receiving his Hisense 55-inch Smart TV.

“This is one of the biggest surprises I’ve ever received. Thank you, Odibets, for rewarding loyal players. My message to everyone is simple: keep playing because your chance could be next,” he said.

Also from Machakos Junction, businessman Januarues Mungui Muli, who earns a living selling roasted maize, became another happy winner after taking home a smartphone.

“I only placed my usual bets and never expected to win a phone. Odibets has shown that anyone can win. I encourage all football fans to participate because the prizes are genuine,” he said.

Omoka na World Cup: Lucky Odibets punters walk away with Smartphones and TVs

In Emali, boda boda rider Benard Mutie celebrated after receiving a Hisense 55-inch Smart TV, saying the reward came at the perfect time.

“This TV is a huge blessing for me and my family. I’m thankful to Odibets for keeping their promise. To fellow players, keep betting because you could be the next winner,” he said.

His fellow Emali resident and boda boda rider John Muthoka also walked away with a smartphone.

“Winning with Odibets feels amazing. I never thought my World Cup bets would earn me a smartphone. I urge everyone to continue playing because Odibets truly rewards its players,” he said.

The Omoka na World Cup promotion continues to reward players every week with smartphones, Hisense 55-inch Smart TVs, and the ultimate grand prize of Ksh 1 million. Every qualifying World Cup bet gives players another opportunity to join the growing list of winners.

Odibets has consistently rewarded customers through major nationwide campaigns, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to loyal players. As the World Cup action reaches its climax, even more prizes remain up for grabs, giving every player another reason to believe that the next winner could be them.

Play on Odibets today, and you could be the next player celebrating an unforgettable World Cup victory.