Editor's Review A new survey by TIFA Research has revealed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the most popular political party in Kenya.

A new survey by TIFA Research has revealed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is the most popular political party in Kenya.

The survey, which was released on Friday, July 24, shows that ODM enjoys 20 percent support, followed by the ruling UDA party with 17 percent.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party is ranked third with 12 percent, closely followed by the Jubilee Party with 11 percent support.

Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has 8 percent, while DAP-K and Ford Kenya tied with 1 percent support each.

However, TIFA noted that ODM and UDA parties' support has decreased since the 2022 general election, while the DCP party is emerging strongly.

Screengrab image of TIFA survey on political parties' popularity.

According to TIFA, ODM’s support base has declined from 29 percent in August 2022 to 20 percent, while UDA has declined from 33 percent to 17 percent.

Meanwhile, 28 percent of Kenyans remain undecided on the political party they support.

“Support for ODM and UDA has declined significantly since the 2022 General Election, while DCP is emerging as a challenger and nearly one-third of voters remain undecided,” TIFA stated.

At the same time, the survey revealed that 44 percent of ODM supporters are backing Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to win the presidency while 20 percent are in support of President Ruto.

“ODM supporters: most of them back Sifuna, while 20% would support Ruto and 13% remain undecided,” TIFA stated.

On the other hand, Ruto has strong support in the UDA party with 84 percent, while Gachagua leads in DCP with 44 percent support.

Kalonzo also has strong support in Wiper, while former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i tops in the Jubilee party.

The TIFA survey was conducted between June 13 and June 22, 2026, across nine regions of the country.

The survey sampled 2,048 respondents, with data collected through face-to-face interviews.

The survey comes days after DCP's Sammy Kamau Ngotho won the Ol Kalou constituency by-election held on Thursday, July 16.

He garnered 35,440 votes, defeating UDA Party’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who finished second with 5,450 votes.

Jubilee Party’s Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa got 198 votes, Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of NLP got 103 votes, while Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of PNU got 28.

Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi of FPK received 19 votes, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki of KMM got 16 votes, and Rachael Wangui Njoroge of PDP came in last with 11 votes.