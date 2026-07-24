Editor's Review Ruto stated that apart from internship, the 30,000 youths will also be equipped with several skills to help them navigate the job market.

On Friday, July 24, President William Ruto launched the Next Generation of Kenya Youth Employment Programme in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

Ruto confirmed that 30,000 young Kenyans have secured internships, and stated that the number will be scaled up to 100,000 in the next three years.

He intimated that other than internships, the beneficiaries will also be equipped with several skills to help them navigate the job market.

"The programme will provide structured private sector internships, complemented by training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, life skills and workplace readiness, ensuring that our youth are equipped with the knowledge, experience and confidence to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy," Ruto stated.

The President disclosed that his government has committed to invest Ksh2 billion in the programme, defining it as a declaration of confidence in the limitless potential of Kenya’s young people and in the future of our nation.

A file photo of President William Ruto during the launch of the Next Generation of Kenya Youth Employment Programme.

"We remain committed to placing our young people at the heart of our development agenda, recognising that their talent and determination are the foundation upon which we are building a stronger, more prosperous nation," he stated.

The Head of State commended the private sector for joining in the venture, and encouraged more employers to open up their workspaces, share their expertise nd mentor the next generation of Kenyan professionals.

He advised the youths not to focus on monetary benefits when they secure their first jobs, but build on skill and expertise acquisition.

"To the young people, I leave you with one challenge: give special attention to learning. Your first job is not merely a source of income; it is your next great classroom.

"Every great career begins with someone willing to learn from someone who already knows. That is why internships matter. They are not simply temporary jobs or stepping stones; it is the bridge between learning and earning," Ruto stated.

The launch of the programme came days after the President announced that the government would fully fund all Kenyans who qualify to join universities and colleges.

He added that the plan would be effected once the Higher Education Loans Board Amendment Bill is passed in the National Assembly.