Editor's Review Detectives have intensified operations against sexual exploitation in Kiserian and Ongata Rongai, leading to the rescue of 48 women and the arrest of several suspects.

Detectives have intensified operations against sexual exploitation in Kiserian and Ongata Rongai, leading to the rescue of 48 women and the arrest of several suspects.

In a statement on Friday, July 24, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the operations uncovered enterprises allegedly preying on young women through the commercial production of explicit content, sexual exploitation and prostitution.

The first operation was conducted in the Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai after detectives received information from members of the public about a house allegedly being used for the commercial production of explicit content.

"In a raid on a house believed to be a den for the commercial production of explicit content in Rimpa area of Ongata Rongai, police acted swiftly on tips from the members of the public and found 30 women, aged 19 to 27, trapped in a nightmarish scheme," the statement read.

Detectives also searched the house and recovered equipment suspected to have been used in the production of obscene material.

"A search of the house led to the recovery of seven laptops fitted with cameras and other equipment believed to be used in the production of obscene content," the statement added.

According to the DCI, the suspects were taken into custody at Ongata Rongai Police Station, where investigations were ongoing ahead of their arraignment.

In neighbouring Kiserian, detectives launched a separate operation after receiving credible intelligence that young women were being lured with false promises of domestic jobs.

The investigation revealed that the women had allegedly been deceived into situations where they were subjected to sexual exploitation and commercial prostitution.

"Instead of a safe haven, these women found themselves entangled in a web of sexual exploitation and commercial prostitution," the statement noted.

File image of recovered items

Police officers from Kiserian and Rongai Police Stations worked together in the operation, resulting in the rescue of 18 women who were placed under police protection.

"Thanks to a joint effort by Police officers from Kiserian and Rongai Police Stations, 18 women were rescued from this grim reality and placed under police protection," the statement added.

Mobile phones, laptops and other items believed to have been used in the commission of the offences were recovered and secured as exhibits as detectives continued with investigations.

The prime suspect remained at large, with detectives pursuing crucial leads in an effort to apprehend the individual and bring them to justice.

The DCI said the rescued women would receive support aimed at protecting their safety and helping them recover from their experiences.

"Arrangements are being made to provide the rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity, and successful reintegration," the statement further read.

This comes days after detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU) arrested three individuals in connection with suspected online sexual exploitation in Mihang'o, Embakasi East, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 21, the DCI said the arrests followed actionable intelligence that led detectives to a house where five women were allegedly being confined and exploited for commercial purposes.

"Acting on actionable intelligence, the detectives rescued five women who were found confined in two bedrooms within a house in the area," the statement read.

According to the DCI, preliminary investigations established that the five women were allegedly lured with promises of well-paying employment before being forced to create online sexual content for commercial exploitation.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the victims were lured with promises of lucrative employment opportunities but were instead forced to produce online sexual content for commercial exploitation," the statement added.

The agency said a search of the premises led to the recovery of items believed to have been used to facilitate the suspected exploitation.

According to the DCI, the three suspects arrested are Morine Imbaali, 43, the owner of the premises and the prime suspect; Barbara Okoyo, 24, Imbaali's daughter, who is suspected of recruiting the victims; and Alfred Okelo, 30, Okoyo's husband, who is suspected of maintaining the computer systems used in the alleged illicit operation.

The DCI said arrangements were underway to ensure that the five rescued women receive shelter and support as they recover from the alleged exploitation.

"Arrangements are being made to provide the five rescued women with safe, appropriate shelter and comprehensive holistic support services, including psychosocial counselling and medical care, to ensure their safety, dignity, and successful reintegration," the statement further read.