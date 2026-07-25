Editor's Review The Interior CS accused Gachagua of being a political hypocrite synonymous with doublespeak.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vehemently denied claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he was the one mobilising goons in the country.

Speaking on Friday, July 24, Murkomen told Gachagua that he was a different kind of leader with different values from Gachagua, which he was brought up with.

He accused Gachagua of allegedly masterminding goon-like attacks, and reckoned that the ex-DP should not assume that everyone was like him.

"I want to tell Rigathi Gachagua, the way you were organising goons as a DP, including those that invaded people's farms, and to disrupt protests, you think that everybody is like you. That is why you think I am doing what you were doing.

A file photo of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen



"I am different; I was brought up differently, and have different values. I am a Sunday School teacher; I'm not like you," Murkomen ranted.

The Interior CS accused Gachagua of being a political hypocrite synonymous with doublespeak. He claimed the DCP Leader had bad character and does not deserve to hold any public office.

He reiterated that he was committed to dealing with goons, and further warned the ex-DP over his recent announcement that he would organise youths from the Mount Kenya region to protect their people and businesses against goons and rogue police officers.

Murkomen accused Gachagua of allegedly mobilising youths to attack people who had a dissenting political opinion from his.

"You keep calling people traitors. I know what you are doing, Gachagua; you are organising Mungiki against government officials and electoral officials, but we will not allow you," he stated.

The CS told Gachagua to keep his name out of his mouth, or at least learn how to pronounce his name correctly.

Murkomen's clap back came after Gachagua sensationally branded him as the head of the Ministry of Goons, and accused him and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of mobilising goons.

Gachagua further demanded that President William Ruto sack Murkomen or at least post him in a 'less serious' ministry. The CS maintained that he is going nowhere.