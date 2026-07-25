Editor's Review Sifuna claimed that despite Ruto being the most popular candidate according to the TIFA Poll, he would not win the election.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Friday, July 24, confirmed that the Linda Mwananchi team will have a candidate on the ballot paper in 2027.

Sifuna, who spoke during a joint forum with media outlets from the Western Region, stated that the political movement would field a presidential candidate and running mate.

However, he refused to answer the question on whether he would be Linda Mwananchi's presidential candidate.

"I don't know why you keep asking me that question. What is important is that we in Linda Mwananchi will field candidates for President and Deputy President in August 2027," he stated.

The Senator added that there were many qualified candidates within the faction to fill the two positions. He added that what Kenyans need is a President who is not hell-bent on making their lives unbearable.

A file photo of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.



"William Ruto has really mistreated Kenyans so much, and all the people want is somebody with a clean heart. Not someone who would kill their children or invade their payslips," he added.

Sifuna maintained his sentiments that development projects meant nothing to Kenyans if they came at the cost of the lives of the people, or their economic well-being.

The former ODM Secretary General reacted to the recent TIFA poll which placed him as the most preferred candidate in the Opposition to face President Ruto.

He claimed that his popularity among Kenyans had grown significantly because of his and Linda Mwananchi because of the values they stand for. The Senator added that the people had hope that he and the movement could bring the much-needed change to the country.

Sifuna took a swipe at President Ruto over his rating in the poll. He argued that despite being the most popular candidate, he would not win the election even if all the leaders in the Opposition decided to run for the top seat.

"If elections were held today, Ruto will not be declared the winner with his 24 percent because the law is very clear that a candidate must get 50 percent of the votes plus one.

"It is also very clear that if the Opposition unites, we will send Ruto packing," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, he continued to push for a united opposition and admitted that beating Ruto will not be easy. However, he added that the leaders needed to be vetted on what they imagine the new government would look like.

According to the TIFA Poll, Sifuna's preference for Kenya's next President stood at 15 per cent in June 2026. This was a 5 percent jump from May.

The Nairobi Senator came in second to President William Ruto, who remains the most preferred winner of the 2027 Presidential Election at 24 percent.

"Although opposition support remains fragmented, Sifuna has recorded the fastest rise among opposition figures, increasing from virtually no support in 2025 to 15% in June 2026, positioning him among the leading opposition contenders," TIFA reported.