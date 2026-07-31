Editor's Review The United States has announced a significant change to its visa operations in Nigeria, with routine visa services at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja set to end.

The United States has announced a significant change to its visa operations in Nigeria, with routine visa services at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja set to end.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria said the changes are part of a wider regional reorganization of visa operations aimed at improving consistency in visa processing while strengthening security measures.

"The U.S. Department of State is realigning visa operations in Africa to regional hubs as part of a long-standing practice that strengthens national security by promoting more uniform screening, vetting, and adjudication standards, as well as improving efficiency and adjusting to shifting U.S. immigration policy priorities and objectives," the statement read.

The mission said the changes, which take effect on August 1, 2026, will require Nigerians seeking U.S. visas to process their applications through the U.S. Consulate in Lagos.

"Effective August 1, 2026, several U.S. Embassies and Consulates in Africa will no longer be offering routine visa services, including U.S. Embassy Abuja," the statement added.

File image of US President Donald Trump

As a result of the changes, the U.S. Mission advised Nigerians and other eligible residents to book their visa appointments at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos and pay the applicable visa fees there.

"Citizens and residents of Nigeria who wish to apply for a U.S. visa must schedule an appointment and pay the required visa fee at U.S. Consulate Lagos, the new designated location," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Nairobi announced an adjustment to the process of issuing visas to holders of Kenyan passports.

The embassy revealed that effective June 25, 2026, its immigration department will grant visas on arrival for ordinary passport holders from the Republic of Kenya.

The new policy will also apply to their accompanying family members who hold valid residence permits issued by the United States of America or any member state of the European Union.

Accompanying spouses with permits from Australia, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Canada, or New Zealand will also enjoy the visa-on-arrival benefit.

Consequently, Kenyans travelling to the UAE will not be required to get their visa at the Embassy before leaving the country.

The embassy explained that the move would encourage more Kenyans and their accompanying spouses to travel to the UAE.

"This initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to facilitating travel and reinforcing its position as a global destination for tourism, business, and investment," the statement read in part.