Editor's Review Gachagua advised the Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Kamau Thugge, to consider resigning.

On Friday, July 31, DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua advised Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Kamau Thugge to consider resigning from office

Speaking in Wamunyoro, Gachagua claimed that there was a plot to divert newly printed Kenyan currency notes to Mombasa, where part of the money would be allegedly stolen to fund the 2027 campaigns.

He told the CBK Governor to remain firm and reject the plan to divert the money, and if push came to shove, then he should resign before the blame was placed on his shoulders.

The consignment of printed notes is set to arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from Germany. The firm that prints the money is known as Giesecke+Devrient.

"The other day, the Germans called me to inform me that the Deputy Governor of the CBK instructed them to ship the consignment to Mombasa, but they refused.

A file photo of CBK Governor Kamau Thugge.



"I would like to tell Kamau Thugge, the CBK Governor, please be careful. Please, don't give in to intimidation and allow them to steal the money meant for CBK, which will then cause inflation. When they push you to the wall, just resign and go home," Gachagua stated.

The former Deputy President reminded the CBK Boss of how he lost his job and was allegedly taken to court for the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal in 2019.

"When Ruto was the DP, he influenced you in the Kimwaror and Arror scandal. You were fired and found yourself in trouble. He is now pushing you to take our currency to Mombasa to steal the money for his campaigns," he added.

Gachagua referred to recent statements by former Treasury CS Njunguna Ndung'u, who claimed that Ruto allegedly liked to micromanage state institutions.

He sensationally claimed that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) had been instructed to arrest Auditor General Nancy Gathungu over trumped-up charges.

He claimed that Gathungu had ruffled the feathers of powerful state officials after she exposed alleged graft in the government.

Meanwhile, he bashed Ruto for his Special Address to the nation. He claimed that the President has no plan for the country since he had messed up a nation which was handed to him when functional.

Earlier, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had dismissed Gachagua's claims that he knew in advance what President William Ruto would announce during his Special Address.

Murkomen said there was nothing secretive about the planned announcement, terming Gachagua's assertions as misleading.

He maintained that the government's long-term development agenda had already been discussed internally and was not a last-minute decision by the President.