Editor's Review Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has condemned the killing of three people in a mob attack at Mapera Shopping Centre in Suna East and called for speedy investigations into the incident.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has condemned the killing of three people in a mob attack at Mapera Shopping Centre in Suna East and called for speedy investigations into the incident.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Ayacko said he was saddened by the deaths of the three individuals, including a county employee who worked in the Department of Energy.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of three people, among them Mr. Stanley Ojowi, an electrician with the Migori County Department of Energy, who reportedly lost his life last night at Mapera Shopping Centre in Suna East Sub-County following a mob attack," he wrote.

Ayacko condemned mob justice, stressing that any allegations of criminal activity should be reported to the police and addressed in accordance with the law rather than through acts of violence.

"I strongly condemn the taking of the law into one's own hands. Any suspected criminal activity should be reported to the police and handled through due process," he added.

File image of Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko

Ayacko called on the National Police Service and other investigative agencies to fast-track investigations into the killings and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

"I urge the National Police Service and other investigative agencies to expedite investigations into the incident and take swift and appropriate action. May the souls of the departed rest in peace," he concluded.

This comes weeks after Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia mourned two men allegedly killed during the Ol Kalou by-election.

In a statement on Saturday, July 18, Muhia said the two young men were victims of violence after exercising their democratic right to vote for candidates of their choice.

"I am deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic loss of the two young men in Ol Kalou. Their only mistake was exercising their right to vote for their candidate of choice," she wrote.

Muhia condemned the alleged violence, saying those behind the incidents targeted their own people.

She also claimed that several politicians, including herself, had been marked but were spared by what she described as God's mercy.

"It is deeply disturbing that those who orchestrated such violence did it against their own people. Most of us were also marked, but God's mercy covered us. We know we angered you, but we are sorry; we had to do it for Kenyans," she added.

Muhia said she believed that violence and the use of armed goons would eventually come to an end in the country.

She also sent a message of condolence to the families of the two deceased men, naming them as James and Zachary.

"Very soon, the goons and the guns will be history in this country. May peace and protection be over our country.To the families, we stand with you during this difficult time. RIP James and Zachary, you died fighting a rogue system," she concluded.