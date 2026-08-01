Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed details of a meeting he held with Embakasi East MP and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Babu Owino.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed details of a meeting he held with Embakasi East MP and Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Babu Owino.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Sonko said Babu paid him a courtesy call at his Upper Hill office, where they deliberated on the challenges affecting Nairobi residents and explored ways of addressing them.

"We held fruitful discussions on the many challenges facing the people of Nairobi and explored practical solutions to improve the lives of our residents," he wrote.

Sonko further disclosed that they had reached an agreement to collaborate in efforts aimed at transforming Nairobi.

"Going forward, we have agreed to work together as a team to reclaim Nairobi and restore it to the city its people deserve. The journey to a better Nairobi has begun," he added.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

This comes a day after Babu was installed as the leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Luo Council of Elders.

In a statement on Thursday, July 30, the lawmaker said the Luo Council of Elders and representative leaders of the Luo community from all 85 wards of Nairobi County convened to officially grant him the freedom to engage with other communities in the city as he seeks support for his bid to become Nairobi's next governor.

"The Luo Council of Elders, together with Representative Leaders of the Luo Community drawn from all the 85 Wards of Nairobi County today gathered to set me free to develop friendship and seek the support of all the other communities in this City towards my bid for the Nairobi Gubernatorial race," he wrote.

Babu revealed that the ceremony included his coronation as a Luo elder before he was formally installed as the leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Luo Council of Elders.

"During the Ceremony, the Council of Elders coronated me as a Luo Elder and thereafter installed me as the Leader of the Nairobi Chapter of the Council," he added.

Following the installation, Owino pledged to use the responsibility entrusted to him to foster unity, strengthen national cohesion and contribute to improved governance and service delivery for Nairobi residents.

"I promise to do all it takes to make use of this cardinal trust to restore the central role of the Luo People in promoting Harmony, National Cohesion and Integration of our city towards Meaningful Development and Service Delivery for the people of Nairobi," he further said.