Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyamira County on Saturday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyamira County on Saturday, August 1.

In a notice on Friday, July 31, the company said the outage will affect areas within Kemera and Gianchore from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The scheduled interruption is expected to affect customers in Tombe Tea Factory, Kemera Market, Manga Sisters, Nyambaria High School, and Gianchore Tea Factory.

Tinga Market, Nyaikuro Secondary School, Miriri Secondary School, Magombo Market, and surrounding areas will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

This comes weeks after a suspect linked to illegal electricity connections and the assault of a Kenya Power employee was charged in court following his arrest by the company's Nairobi Region Security team.

In a statement, the company said Lukas Nyangau Minyonga was arraigned in court on Thursday, July 9, where he took plea on three charges before being released on a Ksh1.5 million bond.

He was jointly charged alongside three other suspects who had earlier appeared before the Makadara Law Courts on July 1.

According to Kenya Power, the four accused persons are facing charges related to the theft of a transformer, illegal electricity connections, and handling stolen electricity distribution equipment belonging to Kenya Power.

According to Kenya Power, Nyangau was arrested during a surveillance and ambush operation conducted by the company's security team along Mombasa Road on Tuesday, July 7.

Investigators believe he played a key role in coordinating illegal electricity connections and power distribution within Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

He has also been linked to multiple transformer theft incidents across Nairobi and the installation of stolen transformers in the nearby Mukuru Kwa Njenga informal settlement.

The company further revealed that three of its employees were recently dismissed after investigations found they had assisted Nyangau in carrying out illegal power connection activities.

Kenya Power also linked the suspect to the recent assault of one of its employees who was on duty during a security operation in the Mukuru slums.