Editor's Review Garissa Governor Nathif Jama has lost his elder brother, Prof. Bashir Jama Adan, a renowned agricultural development expert and research scientist.

Garissa Governor Nathif Jama has lost his elder brother, Prof. Bashir Jama Adan, a renowned agricultural development expert and research scientist.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale joined leaders in mourning Bashir, describing him as an accomplished professional whose career left a lasting impact on agriculture, scientific research and the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers.

"My heartfelt condolences to Brother, Garissa County Governor, Nathif Jama, the family, friends, colleagues and the entire agricultural and scientific community following the passing of Prof. Bashir Jama Adan, his elder brother, who was one of the highly respected professionals from our county and community.

"Prof. Bashir was an internationally acclaimed agricultural development expert, research scientist and visionary leader whose distinguished career spanned more than three decades," he wrote.

Duale noted that Bashir held leadership roles at major international institutions, where he advanced initiatives aimed at improving soil health, promoting sustainable agriculture and strengthening food security across the continent.

"Through his leadership at the World Agroforestry Centre (ICRAF), AGRA and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), he championed soil health, sustainable agriculture and food security, helping improve the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers across Africa," he added.

File image of Garissa Governor Nathif Jama

According to Duale, Bashir's work was marked by scientific excellence and a commitment to ensuring research translated into practical solutions for farmers, a quality that earned him global admiration.

"He combined scientific excellence with an unwavering commitment to practical solutions, earning global respect for advancing agricultural innovation while remaining deeply connected to the needs of farming communities," he further said.

Duale added that Bashir's remarkable legacy of service, innovation and dedication to improving lives would continue to inspire future generations.

"May the Almighty grant him Jannatul Firdaws and give his family strength and comfort during this difficult time," he concluded.

This comes weeks after former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto lost his sister, Ann Chebochok, following a road accident on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

The tragic incident also left her daughter injured and receiving treatment.

Kericho Deputy Governor Fredrick Kirui confirmed the death in a condolence message on Monday, July 6, describing the loss as devastating for the family and loved ones.

"I have received the devastating news of the passing of Mrs. Ann Chebochok, the beloved wife of veteran tea sector stakeholder John Chebochok and sister to the First Governor of Bomet, His Excellency Isaac Ruto.

"I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and friends during these difficult moments. May God grant them strength, comfort, and peace as they come to terms with this great loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace," he wrote.

Kirui also wished Ann's daughter, who was injured in the accident, a quick recovery.

"To her daughter who sustained injuries, I wish her speedy and full recovery," he added.