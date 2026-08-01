Editor's Review The government has backed efforts to secure fresh funding for peace support operations in Somalia.

The government has backed efforts to secure fresh funding for peace support operations in Somalia.

The development was shared by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who represented President William Ruto at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of troop-contributing countries in Kampala, Uganda, on Friday, July 31.

Kindiki said Kenya remains one of the countries contributing troops to the United Nations-backed African Union peace support operations in Somalia.

"Kenya is among a number of troop-contributing countries to the United Nations-backed African Union Peace support operations in Somalia," he wrote.

Kindiki noted that with the current mission approaching the end of its mandate, participating countries believe a transition plan is necessary to maintain pressure on Al Shabaab.

"As the mandate of the mission ends, there is a need to craft a transitional arrangement to facilitate continued degradation of Al Shabaab militants and empower Somali security forces to push for lasting peace and stability in their country," he added.

Kindiki added that the summit agreed to pursue new sources of funding for the mission while maintaining support for Somalia until the country is able to achieve sustainable peace, security and stability.

"The Summit has resolved to explore new avenues for resource mobilization for the mission and to remain engaged in Somalia as long as possible to support the country’s pursuit of durable peace, security, stability and prosperity," he concluded.

File image of President William Ruto with Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Notably, this comes a week after Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers thwarted multiple suspected terrorist attacks and destroyed four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Lamu County.

In a statement on Monday, July 20, KDF said the IEDs were concealed along key supply routes used by both security personnel and civilians.

"In a series of successful operations, KDF troops thwarted multiple terrorist plots after discovering and safely neutralizing four concealed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along Major Supply Routes (MSRs), along critical corridors used by both security forces and local communities in the area of responsibility," read the statement in part.

In the first incident, KDF soldiers were on a route clearance and link-up patrol when they detected a concealed pressure plate IED.

The troops immediately secured the area and safely destroyed the IED, preventing what could have been a deadly attack.

"Demonstrating vigilance and operational expertise, the soldiers immediately secured the area and conducted a controlled detonation, rendering the explosive harmless and preventing what could have been a potentially devastating attack," KDF stated.

Days later, KDF soldiers, while conducting another routine route clearance and dominance patrol, uncovered three additional concealed IEDs along major supply routes in the Sarira area.

According to KDF, the devices were located approximately 5.1 kilometers, 8.27 kilometers and 8.4 kilometers apart.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists were deployed to the scene and safely disposed of all three explosives without casualties or damage.

KDF pointed out that the repeated discovery of IEDs highlights the continued reliance by terrorists on hidden explosives following sustained military pressure that has weakened their ability to launch conventional attacks.

"It also highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations, systematic route clearance procedures and the professionalism of KDF personnel, whose constant vigilance continues to deny hostile actors the freedom to operate," KDF added.