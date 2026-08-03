Editor's Review Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has defended the idea of political zoning, saying it is necessary for parties to protect their political strongholds.

ODM leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has defended the idea of political zoning, saying it is necessary for parties to protect their political strongholds.

Speaking on Sunday, August 2, he questioned the critics of the zoning debate, asking what alternative they were proposing if they opposed the concept.

Oburu insisted that strongholds such as Homa Bay should remain an ODM stronghold free from UDA influence.

"Some people say we don't want zoning. If you don't want zoning, what do you want? We want zoning because Homa Bay is our zone. We don't want UDA in Homa Bay," he said.

Oburu explained that zoning begins in areas where a party already has an established political presence through its elected leaders, saying such territories naturally become the party's zones without the need for negotiations.

"We start with our areas where we have strongholds, where we have our governors, where we have our MPs, where we have our MCAs. Those are our zones automatically without negotiation," he added.

File image of Oburu Oginga

This comes weeks after Oburu urged leaders seeking nominations through ODM to focus their campaigns on winning the support of grassroots members instead of lobbying influential figures within the party.

Speaking on Saturday, June 27, he stressed that the power to determine candidates rests with ordinary party members and not officials at the party headquarters.

Oburu made it clear that seeking support from the party headquarters would not guarantee an ODM ticket.

"Those who want to vie for ODM tickets should not bother looking for that power at the headquarters. Look for it among the party members at the grassroots," he said.

Oburu noted that the party's nomination process would be driven by the will of members at the grassroots, adding that those who secure support from the party base would automatically become the party's preferred candidates.

"Power lies at the grassroots, and once you are nominated there, you will be our candidate," he added.

Oburu further assured party members that the leadership would remain impartial during the nomination exercise and would not use its influence to determine who receives the party ticket.

"I am not going to favour anybody. Nobody is going to hang on my coat. I want everybody to go to the people and get their tickets directly from the people," he further said.

Here is the video;



