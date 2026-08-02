Editor's Review Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has hit out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of working to build a political coalition aimed at weakening President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has hit out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of working to build a political coalition aimed at weakening President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, August 2, the MP criticized the former Head of State for allegedly prioritizing efforts to unseat Ruto instead of fostering cohesion across the country.

"It is regrettable that despite retiring from office, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, instead of uniting the country, is busy crafting a political coalition to undermine his successor, President William Ruto," he said.

Mutuse argued that the Kenyatta family has enjoyed significant public trust over the years through its time in leadership, saying this should not be taken for granted.

"Former President Kenyatta must be reminded that, despite Kenya's diversity of communities and families, Kenyans have entrusted the Kenyatta family with the Presidency for a combined 25 years. He should not take that goodwill for granted," he added.

Muuse also pointed to Ruto's past political support for Uhuru, noting that the current President played a key role in several of Kenyatta's campaigns over the years.

"He must also remember that the very William Ruto he is now fighting vigorously campaigned for him in 2002 when he was a political novice, and again in 2013, 2017 and the repeat presidential election following the nullification of their victory," he further said.

File image of Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Mutuse referenced the 2022 General Election, arguing that Uhuru's backing of a rival presidential candidate was rejected by voters.

He maintained that any similar political efforts ahead of the 2027 polls would meet the same fate.

"Former President Kenyatta should also remember that in 2022, while still in office, he openly opposed William Ruto's bid for the presidency but was ultimately rejected by the electorate.

"He will fail again. Kenyans are wiser today and will not be persuaded to support a political project designed to advance the interests of one family in the 2027 General Election," he concluded.

This comes days after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna dismissed claims that Uhuru is funding the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, July 28, Sifuna said Uhuru is not funding the Linda Mwananchi movement rallies.

However, Sifuna said he speaks with the former president, noting that Uhuru is the leader of the Azimio coalition and was a close political ally of the late Raila Odinga.

"No, Uhuru Kenyatta is not funding Linda Mwananchi. I speak to him because he is the party leader of Azimio and was a friend to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, so when you run into him, you talk to him," Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator also said that Uhuru does not give them political strategies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

At the same time, Sifuna revealed that Kenyans have contributed Ksh6.5 million to the Linda Mwananchi paybill number.

He thanked Kenyans who have contributed to the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying their support is helping change the country's political conversation.

Sifuna compared the initiative to mature democracies, where members of the public financially support leaders seeking elective office.

"As of today, we had I think, Ksh6.5 million on that paybill number, and I continue to be eternally grateful. Kenyans are changing the conversation. In mature democracies, it is the public that finances leaders to be able to run for office," Sifuna stated.