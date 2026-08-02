Editor's Review Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has explained the reasons behind the recent removal of several trees within its grounds following public concern.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has explained the reasons behind the recent removal of several trees within its grounds following public concern over the exercise and its impact on marabou storks that had nested there.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2, KNH said the affected African acacia trees had exceeded 30 years of age and had significantly deteriorated, creating serious safety risks due to falling branches and weakened structures.

"The affected African acacia trees, which were over 30 years old, had become aged and decayed, resulting in the frequent falling of branches and posing a significant safety risk.

"In the past, falling trees and branches have damaged steam pipes, fallen onto parked vehicles, created safety hazards and, regrettably, resulted in the death of some of the birds nesting in the trees," the statement read.

KNH said the decision to remove the trees followed a technical assessment and was carried out ahead of the expected rainy season to prevent potential accidents.

"Following a technical assessment and in anticipation of the rainy season, the hospital undertook the removal of the hazardous trees as a necessary preventive safety measure," the statement added.

KNH noted that the exercise was aimed at safeguarding everyone within the hospital compound while also protecting the marabou storks from the dangers posed by the weakened trees.

"The exercise was intended to protect not only patients, staff, visitors and hospital property, but also the marabou storks from the dangers posed by the deteriorating trees," the statement further read.

KNH further said it is collaborating with relevant government agencies to ensure the welfare of the affected birds, including facilitating their safe relocation where necessary.

"We are working closely with the relevant government agencies to ensure the welfare of the affected marabou storks and to facilitate appropriate measures, including their safe relocation where necessary," the statement noted.

File image of KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe

KNH acknowledged the disruption caused to the birds' habitat and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring green cover within the hospital through a tree replacement programme.

"KNH regrets the disruption to the birds' habitat and will undertake a tree replacement programme by planting suitable tree species in appropriate locations across the hospital grounds as part of its commitment to environmental conservation and public safety," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Baringo County Government responded to allegations that two patients who had been referred to the Baringo County Referral Hospital (BCRH) died as a result of negligence.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 29, Baringo County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Health Services Dr. Solomon Sirma said the two patients had been referred from different health facilities, with one coming from Chemalingot Sub-County Hospital and the other from Good Samaritan Hospital in Tangulbei.

He said they were treating the allegations with the seriousness they deserve and expressed regret over the deaths.

"The Department of Health Services in Baringo County exists to provide responsive health services. Any loss of life is therefore regrettable," the statement read in part.

Sirma said investigations began immediately after the allegations were brought to the department's attention, with officials reviewing the treatment provided and interviewing the healthcare workers who attended to the patients.

"Investigations to ascertain the veracity of these serious allegations commenced as soon as it came to our attention. We have retrieved details on the procedures undertaken and treatment interventions. We have also interviewed those who attended the patients," the statement added.

The county said preliminary findings indicate that both patients received care with professionalism and diligence.

However, officials noted that investigations are yet to be concluded and appealed to members of the public who may have interacted with the deceased patients, apart from the attending medical staff, to provide any information that could assist the inquiry by contacting the Medical Superintendent at Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet.