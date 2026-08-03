Editor's Review The Kilifi County Assembly Office Block is nearing completion after years of delays, with Governor Gideon Mung'aro announcing that the project has reached 90 per cent completion.

The Kilifi County Assembly Office Block is nearing completion after years of delays, with Governor Gideon Mung'aro announcing that the project has reached 90 per cent completion.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2, Mung'aro said he found the Assembly office block abandoned when he took office but that his administration had prioritised its completion.

"When I assumed office, I found this project abandoned. Today, three and a half years later, the Kilifi County Assembly Office Block is 90% complete, with tiling works currently underway - a clear demonstration of my administration’s commitment to completing stalled projects and delivering on our promises," he wrote.

File image of the Kilifi County Assembly Office Block

Mung'aro said the new office block will provide dedicated office space for all Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) under one roof, a first for the county, and is expected to enhance the efficiency of legislative operations.

"Once complete, every Member of the Kilifi County Assembly will, for the first time in our county’s history, have a modern office under one roof in Malindi, providing a conducive working environment and strengthening legislative service delivery," he added.

File image of the Kilifi County Assembly Office Block

Mung'aro also highlighted progress on the construction of 17 MCA ward offices, saying the facilities will improve access to government services and make it easier for residents to engage with their elected representatives.

The wards benefiting from the initiative are Garashi, Marafa, Magarini, Kakuyuni, Malindi Town, Tezo, Jaribuni, Sokoke, and Ganze.

Others are Bamba, Mariakani, Kaloleni, Rabai Kisurutini, Mwawesa, Mwarakaya, Chasimba and Junju.

"At the same time, construction of 17 MCA Ward Offices across Kilifi County is nearing completion. These offices will bring leadership closer to wananchi, improve access to government services, and provide residents with a more convenient platform to engage their elected leaders," he further said.

File image of the Kilifi County Assembly Office Block

This comes weeks after Mung'aro announced that the construction of the new Kilifi County Headquarters is nearing completion.

In an update on Tuesday, July 7, he said the project is steadily progressing toward becoming the county government's permanent administrative home.

"We are almost there. The new Kilifi County Headquarters is steadily taking shape, bringing us closer to a future where county services will be delivered from a permanent home built for the people of Kilifi," he wrote.

Mung'aro described the new headquarters as a symbol of the county administration's commitment to improving governance and delivering services more effectively.

"More than just an office, this landmark investment reflects our commitment to efficient service delivery, prudent use of public resources, and a government that is closer to its people," he added.

Mung'aro said the building has been planned with efficiency and sustainability in mind, ensuring it benefits both county employees and the public for many years.

"Soon, residents will access county services in a modern, purpose-built facility designed to enhance efficiency, improve the working environment, and serve generations to come," he further stated.