Editor's Review Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced that former UDA aspirant Nicholas Mugambi Mugabe Ntong'ondu has joined the NEDP Party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has announced that former UDA aspirant Nicholas Mugambi Mugabe Ntong'ondu has joined the National Economic Democratic Party (NEDP) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2, Sonko said Mugabe, who has unsuccessfully contested for the Isiolo County Deputy Governor position three times under different political parties, will now seek the Isiolo gubernatorial seat on an NEDP ticket.

"A distinguished management scientist and seasoned leader from Isiolo County, Mugabe has contested for the Deputy Governor position three consecutive times: in 2013 under Wiper, 2017 under Maendeleo Chap Chap, and 2022 under UDA.

"He has now joined NEDP and will be vying for the Isiolo County Governor seat in 2027," he wrote.

Sonko also highlighted Mugabe's professional background, saying the new NEDP member has built an extensive career in public service, academia, and the non-governmental sector.

"Mugabe brings a wealth of experience from the NGO sector as a Project Director, has served as a part-time lecturer in several Kenyan universities, and most recently worked with the Kenya National Council of Elders," he added.

According to Sonko, the two leaders held discussions on the issues affecting Isiolo residents and agreed on the need to promote democratic leadership and development in the county.

"We discussed the challenges facing the people of Isiolo and reaffirmed our commitment to democratic leadership and development," he stated.

File image of Mike Sonko and Nicholas Mugambi Mugabe Ntong'ondu

Sonko also took the opportunity to clarify that appearing alongside him in photographs or joining NEDP does not automatically secure party nominations for elective positions.

He said all aspirants will be required to compete through the party's nomination process.

"As always, taking a picture with me does not guarantee anyone a direct nomination. NEDP believes in free, fair, and transparent party primaries, and every aspirant will be subjected to the democratic process," he concluded.

This comes a day after former Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario joined NEDP after leaving the Jubilee Party.

In a statement on Saturday, August 1, Sonko announced Wario's defection, confirming that the former Cabinet Secretary would seek the Isiolo governor's seat under the party's banner.

"Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Culture, Hon. Hassan Wario, officially defected from the Jubilee Party to the National Economic Development Party (NEDP). He will be aspiring for the Isiolo County gubernatorial seat on our party ticket," he wrote.

Sonko said the two leaders held discussions on the key issues affecting Isiolo residents, adding that Wario had pledged to serve every community in the county despite coming from the majority Wajirde clan.

"We held fruitful discussions on the many challenges facing the great people of Isiolo. Hon. Wario, who comes from the majority Wajirde clan, reaffirmed his commitment to serving all the people of the county," he added.

Sonko also revealed that they reviewed several unfinished development projects across the county and agreed to make their completion a priority.

He said the plan builds on completed initiatives, including the installation of piped water at Kina Police Station and a solar project at Kina Jamia Mosque, while also focusing on expanding access to clean water, healthcare, renewable energy, and economic empowerment programmes.

"We also reviewed several development projects that remain incomplete. Following the successful installation of piped water at kina Police Station and the solar project at Kina Jamia Mosque, we agreed to prioritize the completion of all stalled projects, including the installation of solar power in all mosques and churches, drilling of boreholes in mosques, churches and neighboring communities, provision of public address systems, installation of carpets in mosques and churches across Isiolo County, expansion of clean water projects, upgrading health centres and equipping hospitals with essential medicines, as well as empowering women and youth through poverty eradication and economic empowerment programs," he further said.