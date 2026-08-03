Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

In a statement on Monday, August 3, PS Omollo said the project involves turning the 83-kilometre road into a modern multi-lane dual carriageway to ease traffic congestion and improve the movement of people and goods.

File image of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

The Interior PS noted that Lot 1 of the project, covering 13.5 kilometres from Nyali Bridge to Mtwapa Bridge, is being upgraded into a four-lane dual carriageway.

The section will also feature six grade-separated interchanges, service roads, pedestrian footbridges and an extensive drainage system.

“Lot 1, stretching 13.5 kilometres from Nyali Bridge to Mtwapa Bridge, is being upgraded into a four-lane dual carriageway complete with six grade-separated interchanges, service roads, pedestrian footbridges and an extensive drainage network designed to improve safety and efficiency,” read the statement in part.

File image of ongoing expansion of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

According to PS Omollo, the project, which is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), forms part of the larger Malindi–Lunga Lunga/Horohoro–Tanga–Bagamoyo East African Coastal Road Corridor.

He highlighted that the project will improve cross-border trade while boosting economic activity along the coast.

“The 83-kilometre project forms part of the wider Malindi–Lunga Lunga/Horohoro–Tanga–Bagamoyo East African Coastal Road Corridor, strengthening connectivity between Kenya and Tanzania while improving the movement of people and goods along the coast,” PS Omollo added.

File image of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

This comes days after PS Omollo highlighted the progress of the Economic Zone 1 Road project within the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mombasa.

In a statement on Monday, July 27, the PS said the project is expected to improve the movement of goods and services, attract more investors to the SEZ, create jobs and support industrial growth along the Coast.

"For Special Economic Zones (SEZ) to attract and retain investment, industrial development must be matched by efficient transport infrastructure that connects businesses to markets, ports and logistics networks.

"The ongoing construction of the Economic Zone 1 Road within the Dongo Kundu SEZ in Mombasa is a key investment in creating that connectivity," he wrote.

File image of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

According to Omollo, the road is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and will serve as the main internal transport corridor within Phase I of the Dongo Kundu SEZ.

He also said the road will improve connectivity between the SEZ and key transport facilities in the region, including the Mombasa Southern Bypass, the Port of Mombasa, Moi International Airport, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) cargo corridors and the planned Dongo Kundu Port Berth.