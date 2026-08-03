Editor's Review Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia was forced to spend the night at the Royal Media Services (RMS) studios after police officers allegedly surrounded the premises.

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia was forced to spend the night at the Royal Media Services (RMS) studios after police officers allegedly surrounded the premises.

In a statement on Sunday, August 2 night, Kaguchia claimed that the officers erected roadblocks around the media house following his appearance at the Kiririmbi show on Inooro TV.

Kaguchia alleged that the officers want to arrest him but maintained he won’t be intimidated.

“After my Kiririmbi Show this evening, a contingent of Police have surrounded Royal Media Studios and erected road blocks with intentions of arresting me! I will not be intimidated whatsoever,” Kaguchia wrote.

In an update at 3:56 AM on Monday, the lawmaker claimed that there were over 40 hooded and masked men surrounding the RMS studios.

File image of Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia.

The Mukurweini MP alleged that the group had 13 Subaru vehicles and double-cab pickups.

“3.56 AM. Over 40 Hooded and masked heavily armed men with over 13 Subarus and Double cabs surrounding RMS. No uniformed police at site,” Kaguchia stated.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru also confirmed that police officers had waylaid Kaguchia at the RMS studios.

"I am reliably informed by Hon. Kaguchia, MP for Mukurweini, that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have waylaid him at the Citizen TV studios. At this time, the reasons for this action and the officers' intentions remain unclear," Njiru said.

This comes after Kaguchia warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a rally in Kieni using the Kikuyu dialect, Kaguchia said those who will vote for President Ruto would be tracked to their homes and smoked out of their houses.

“If in Kieni we get even one vote for Kasongo or his supporters, we will follow you and get you out from under your bed because we must keep a record of those supporting that man,” he said.

Kaguchia’s remarks sparked a debate online with a section of Kenyans calling on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against the Mukurweini lawmaker.