Editor's Review Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mukurweini Member of Parliament John Kaguchia has been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Kaguchia was apprehended on Monday, August 3 morning the Royal Media Services (RMS) studios, where he spent the night.

The UDA MP’s arrest comes after police officers surrounded the RMS studios following his appearance at the Kiririmbi show on Inooro TV on Sunday, August 2 night.

In a post on social media, Kaguchia said the officers wanted to arrest him but maintained he won’t be intimidated.

“After my Kiririmbi Show this evening, a contingent of Police have surrounded Royal Media Studios and erected road blocks with intentions of arresting me! I will not be intimidated whatsoever,” Kaguchia stated.

File image of Mukurweini MP John Kaguchia.

The lawmaker claimed that there were over 40 hooded and masked men surrounding the RMS studios.

Kaguchia also said the group had 3 Subaru vehicles and double-cab pickups.

“3.56 AM. Over 40 Hooded and masked heavily armed men with over 13 Subarus and Double cabs surrounding RMS. No uniformed police at site,” Kaguchia stated.

The Mukurweini MP’s arrest comes after he warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a rally over the weekend in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kaguchia said those who will vote for Ruto would be tracked to their homes and smoked out of their houses.

“If we get even one vote for Kasongo or his supporters in Kieni, we will follow you and get you out from under your bed because we must keep a record of those supporting that man,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has claimed that he has been blocked from accessing Kaguchia following his arrest.

“We are at the DCI reception with Hon. Muriu, and the DCI has issued instructions that we should not be allowed to access our client, Hon. Kaguchia,” Njiru said.