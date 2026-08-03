Editor's Review The UK has announced applications for the third cohort of its fully funded Commonwealth Startup Fellowships, offering an opportunity to gain training, mentorship, and financial support.

The UK has announced applications for the third cohort of its fully funded Commonwealth Startup Fellowships, offering early-stage entrepreneurs from eligible low and middle-income Commonwealth countries an opportunity to gain world-class training, mentorship, and financial support to help scale their businesses.

In a notice on Monday, August 3, the British High Commission in Kenya said the six-month programme, delivered through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in partnership with Imperial College London, is designed to help founders strengthen their ventures, expand their global networks, and develop the skills needed to create jobs and attract investment.

The Commonwealth Startup Fellowships combine face-to-face training with virtual learning to support promising entrepreneurs throughout the programme.

"The programme is made up of a combination of immersive in-person experiences and online learning, to provide participants with essential skills, cutting-edge knowledge, and a robust global network," the notice read.

According to the organisers, participants who complete the fellowship are expected to leave with the knowledge and confidence needed to grow their businesses, deliver compelling investment pitches, and contribute to job creation in their home countries.

Each intake will consist of 20 early-stage startups, with one representative from every selected business expected to participate in key in-person activities in Ghana and the United Kingdom.

"A cohort of 20 early stage start-ups will be recruited per cohort. One person from each business must be available to attend a two-week bootcamp in Accra, Ghana and a weeklong series of capstone events at the end of the programme," the notice added.

File image of a past Commonwealth Startup Fellowship

According to the Commission, applications for Cohort Three open on Monday, August 3.

Interested entrepreneurs are advised to review the eligibility requirements carefully before submitting their applications to ensure both they and their businesses qualify for the programme.

Applicants must be graduates, citizens or recognised refugees of eligible low or middle-income Commonwealth countries, permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth nation, fluent in English, and available for the entire fellowship period.

They must also not have participated in a Commonwealth Professional Fellowship within the previous five years.

In addition, candidates must demonstrate innovation in their product, service, or market, show that their startup has been actively developing for at least six months with committed team members, possess a working minimum viable product or prototype, and provide evidence of customer demand through sales, pre-sales, contracts, or other indicators of market traction.

The organisers also noted that all shortlisted candidates will undergo due diligence checks before any formal agreements are signed and asked applicants to cooperate if additional information is requested during the process.

"If candidates do not agree to their personal data being used for the purpose of conducting due diligence, the CSC will not be able to proceed further with the selection process," the notice further read.

Successful fellows will receive approved return travel to attend the two-week bootcamp in Accra, Ghana, and the Capstone Week in London, with accommodation, travel, and catering covered.

The fellowship also reimburses standard visa application fees and provides up to £2,000 (Ksh347,690) in equity-free grants to support business or participation-related expenses.

The CSC further stated that fellows who declare a disability will be offered a full assessment to determine their eligibility for additional financial support during the programme.