Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the 30.4-kilometre Jomvu–Mariakani road into a dual carriageway.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the 30.4-kilometre Jomvu–Mariakani road into a dual carriageway.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project expands the road from two lanes to four lanes.

File image of the Jomvu–Mariakani road project.

PS Omollo noted that the dualling of the road, which is part of the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, is expected to improve the movement of cargo along the northern corridor.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is implementing the 30.4-kilometre Jomvu–Mariakani Lot 2 project, upgrading a key section of the Mombasa–Nairobi Highway (A8) into a modern dual carriageway.

“The project expands the corridor from two to four lanes, easing congestion and improving the movement of cargo along the Northern Corridor,” said Omollo.

File image of ongoing expansion of the Jomvu–Mariakani road project.

The Interior PS also said the highway will feature retaining walls in challenging terrain around Mazeras, improved drainage systems, pedestrian footbridges and reserved truck parking facilities.

Further, PS Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is supporting the project through coordinated traffic management and local administrative measures to ensure safe and smooth movement of motorists, cargo and pedestrians.

This comes a day after PS Omollo issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Mombasa–Kilifi Road.

File image of the Jomvu–Mariakani road project.

In a statement on Monday, August 3, PS Omollo said the project involves turning the 83-kilometre road into a modern multi-lane dual carriageway to ease traffic congestion and improve the movement of people and goods.

The Interior PS noted that Lot 1 of the project, covering 13.5 kilometres from Nyali Bridge to Mtwapa Bridge, is being upgraded into a four-lane dual carriageway.

The section will also feature six grade-separated interchanges, service roads, pedestrian footbridges and an extensive drainage system.

File image of the Jomvu–Mariakani road project.

“Lot 1, stretching 13.5 kilometres from Nyali Bridge to Mtwapa Bridge, is being upgraded into a four-lane dual carriageway complete with six grade-separated interchanges, service roads, pedestrian footbridges and an extensive drainage network designed to improve safety and efficiency,” read the statement in part.

According to PS Omollo, the project, which is being implemented by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), forms part of the larger Malindi–Lunga Lunga/Horohoro–Tanga–Bagamoyo East African Coastal Road Corridor.

He highlighted that the project will improve cross-border trade while boosting economic activity along the coast.