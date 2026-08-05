Editor's Review Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a director of a college in Eldoret in connection with issuing forged academic certificates.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a director of a college in Eldoret in connection with issuing forged academic certificates.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 5, DCI identified the suspect as Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, the Director of Region Group College.

Kiyeng was arrested following investigations prompted by a complaint by the Public Service Commission (PSC) during the authentication of academic certificates.

“Detectives from the DCI Headquarters have arrested the director of a college in Eldoret over allegations of issuing forged academic certificates that left an unsuspecting victim jobless.

“The suspect, Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng, Director of Region Group College, was arrested following investigations triggered by a complaint from the Public Service Commission during the authentication of academic and professional certificates,” read the statement.

File image of Philip Kipsoi Kiyeng.

According to DCI, the suspect allegedly misrepresented Region Group College as being affiliated with Moi University, convincing a student to enroll for a Diploma in Business Management.

The student was then issued with a diploma after completing the course, which he genuinely believed was authentic and subsequently presented to his employer.

However, the diploma was flagged during the PSC's verification exercise and was confirmed to be a forged certificate, leading to the victim's dismissal from employment.

After completing investigations against Kiyeng, the DCI forwarded the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the suspect.

The suspect is set to face charges of making a false document, contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences.

“Upon conclusion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the suspect, including making a false document contrary to Section 347(a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, among other offences,” DCI stated.

Kiyeng was arrested in Eldoret Town and is currently undergoing processing pending his arraignment in a court of law.

This comes weeks after a former Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) Revenue Collection Officer was fined Ksh4.7 million after being found guilty of securing employment using a forged university degree certificate.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 8, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the accused, Okandah William John, forged a Bachelor of Commerce degree certificate purportedly issued by the University of Nairobi.

“Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that Okandah William John forged a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting Option) degree certificate purportedly issued by the University of Nairobi and used it to secure employment at NCWSC,” EACC said.

According to the commission, Okandah unlawfully earned Ksh4,749,597 in salaries between September 3, 2016, and November 30, 2023.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court ordered Okandah to pay a fine of Ksh4,749,597 or serve two years in jail in default.

The court also fined Okandah Ksh 100,000 for each of the offences of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, and deceiving a principal.