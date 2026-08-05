Editor's Review Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has departed the country for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has departed the country for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

DP Kindiki flew out of the country on Wednesday, August 5, and was accompanied by Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira.

The Deputy President is set to represent President William Ruto at the Infra for Africa Forum 2026.

The two-day forum is being held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC).

The forum brings together Heads of State, ministers, investors, infrastructure leaders and development partners.

File image of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

This year's forum is themed "A Decade of Economic Impact: From Ambition to Delivery."

During the two-day event, discussions will center on energy, digital infrastructure, domestic capital, grids, and Africa’s future workforce moving from vision to bankable action.

This comes barely a week after DP Kindiki flew to Entebbe, Uganda.

In a statement on Friday, July 31, Kindiki said he flew to Uganda to represent President Ruto at the second Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

“Arrived in Entebbe, Uganda to represent Kenya during the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) on behalf of President William Ruto,” Kindiki wrote.

The summit brought together leaders and senior officials from Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Egypt.

Officials from the African Union (AU), the United Nations (UN) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) also attended the high-level summit.

In an update after the meeting, Kindiki said the summit resolved to explore new avenues for resource mobilization for AUSSOM.

“The summit has resolved to explore new avenues for resource mobilization for the mission and to remain engaged in Somalia as long as possible to support the country’s pursuit of durable peace, security, stability and prosperity,” DP Kindiki stated.

AUSSOM was established in August 2024 with an initial 12-month mandate to support security and stabilization efforts in Somalia.

In November 2025, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) approved a one-year extension of the mission's mandate.