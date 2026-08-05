Editor's Review The Ministry of Labour has released more than Ksh2.4 billion to support over 1.2 million vulnerable Kenyans under the Inua Jamii social protection programme.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has released more than Ksh2.4 billion to support over 1.2 million vulnerable Kenyans under the Inua Jamii social protection programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari announced that the ministry had released the funds to facilitate payments to eligible beneficiaries across the country.

"The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has released Ksh2,426,312,000 for payments to 1,213,156 Older Persons and Persons with Severe Disability enrolled in the Inua Jamii programme," the statement read.

Motari stated that the payment began on Monday, August 3, and confirmed the amount that each beneficiary would receive under the latest cycle.

"Payment commenced 3rd August, 2026, with each beneficiary set to receive Ksh2,000 covering the June 2026 cycle," the statement added.

File image of Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs Principal Secretary Joseph Motari

Elsewhere, thousands of vulnerable households across the country have begun receiving cash transfers under the government's Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

In a statement on Monday, August 3, the State Department for Children Services announced that the funds for the April, May and June 2026 payment cycles have been released and are available for collection.

"The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, wishes to inform beneficiaries of the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme that the payment for the months of April, May and June 2026 has been successfully disbursed and is now available for withdrawal through the contracted Payment Service Provider," the statement read.

The department confirmed that every beneficiary household is receiving a total of Ksh6,000, covering three monthly payment cycles at Ksh2,000 each.

"Each beneficiary household is receiving Ksh6,000, representing three payment cycles of Ksh2,000 each for the April, May and June 2026 payment cycles. The payment commenced on Friday, 31st July 2026," the statement added.

Beneficiaries have also been urged to verify that they have received an official payment notification from their contracted payment service provider before visiting a payment agent to withdraw their money.

"Beneficiaries who have not yet withdrawn their payments are advised to first confirm receipt of the official payment notification from their Payment Service Provider before visiting a payment agent," the statement further read.

The department advised anyone experiencing payment-related challenges to seek assistance by visiting the nearest Sub-County, County or Regional Children's Office or by calling the toll-free number, 1533.

The ministry said preparations for the next round of payments are already underway and assured beneficiaries that updates will be provided once the funds are ready for release.

"Preparations for the July 2026 payment cycle are at an advanced stage, and beneficiaries will be informed once the payment is ready for disbursement," the statement concluded.