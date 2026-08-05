Editor's Review The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced that 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) e-certificates are now available on its online platform.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has announced that 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) e-certificates are now available on its online platform.

In a notice on Wednesday, August 5, KNEC said the candidates who sat for KCSE in 2025 can now access the digital copies of their certificates.

“2025 KCSE certificates are now available on the KNEC e-certificate platform. 2025 KCSE candidates can now instantly access a secure digital copy of their certificates, joining their counterparts from 1989–2024 already on the platform,” read the notice in part.

The council noted that the e-certificates can be used for university admissions, college and TVET applications and international admissions.

The digital certificates can also be used for scholarship and bursary applications, as well as job, internship and recruitment processes.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere.

KNEC noted that the e-certificates are trustworthy as they are directly issued by the council, legally recognized, instantly verifiable by institutions and employers, and are secured using Avalanche blockchain technology.

The council also noted that the certificates do not expire, making them suitable for long-term use.

How to Download

To download the e-certificates, 2025 KCSE candidates are required to visit https://ecertificate.knec.ac.ke and then click the sign-up button to create an account.

After registering, candidates will receive a one-time password (OTP) via email to verify their accounts.

Once verification is complete, they should log in and verify their profiles using their National ID details.

The candidates can then click Download e-certificate and enter their KCSE index number, exam year (2025), and exam type (KCSE).

The system will display a preview of the candidate's details, including their name (as captured in KCSE records), median grade and school, for confirmation.

The candidates will then be required to pay a fee of Ksh1,500 through the eCitizen platform before the e-certificate is emailed to them and saved to their online dashboard.

This comes months after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba released the 2025 KCSE examination results.

The examination was conducted from October 21, 2025, to November 21, 2025, across 10,755 centers countrywide.

A total of 1,932 students scored a mean grade of A Plain in the exams, an increase from 1,693 in the 2024 KCSE.

The number of students who attained the University entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination was 270,715.

Meanwhile, 507,131 students scored a mean grade of C- and above, while 634,082 students attained grade D+ and above.