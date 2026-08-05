Editor's Review Construction of the Nyali Affordable Housing Project in Mombasa is progressing as the government pushes ahead with efforts to expand access to affordable housing.

Construction of the Nyali Affordable Housing Project in Mombasa is progressing as the government pushes ahead with efforts to expand access to affordable housing.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 5, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the development is not only providing new homes but is also creating jobs.

"The Nyali Affordable Housing Project is addressing this pressure while generating employment opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers, contractors, suppliers and service providers, advancing the inclusive economic growth agenda under the Government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA)," he wrote.

File image of the Nyali Affordable Housing Project

Omollo noted that the project has been designed to deliver a mix of housing options to cater for different income groups, significantly boosting the supply of quality homes in the coastal city.

"The development comprises 14 residential blocks of G+14 floors, delivering 2,000 housing units distributed across Social, Affordable and Market-Rate housing," he added.

File image of the Nyali Affordable Housing Project

According to Omollo, beyond residential units, the government has incorporated a range of supporting facilities aimed at creating a complete and sustainable community where residents can access essential services within the estate.

"The project is complemented by essential social amenities, including a kindergarten, clubhouse, community centre, swimming pool and retail spaces, creating a well-integrated and sustainable living environment," he further said.

File image of the Nyali Affordable Housing Project

This comes days after the State Department for Housing and Urban Development clarified that houses under the Affordable Housing Programme are not available for rental-only occupancy.

The clarification came after a social media user sought an explanation after being informed that affordable housing units could not be rented without entering into a homeownership arrangement.

"Looking for a unit to rent only. I was told they are not available. Only rent-to-own units are available. Why?" the user asked.

Responding to the inquiry, the department explained that the programme is structured to enable Kenyans to own homes instead of offering them as rental units.

"Kindly note that the Affordable Housing Programme is designed to support homeownership, not rental-only occupancy," the department said.

The department further outlined the first option available to prospective occupants through the Tenant Purchase Scheme (TPS).

Under this arrangement, buyers pay the mandatory five percent deposit before moving into the unit and continue making affordable monthly payments while living in the house until the purchase is completed.

"Once you complete payment, you will be issued with a Sectional Title Deed, confirming you as the owner of the unit," the department explained.

The government also noted that buyers who are able to pay the full purchase price upfront can acquire a unit immediately through an outright purchase.

After completing the payment, they are issued with a Sectional Title Deed confirming ownership of the property.

Once ownership has been transferred, the homeowner has full rights over the property and can choose how to use it, including occupying it personally or leasing it to other people.

"Once you become the legal owner of the unit, you are free to occupy it, rent it out, or use it as you wish," the department added.