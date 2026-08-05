Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed as fake a document circulating online purporting to announce the appointment of new OCSs across Nairobi police stations.

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed as fake a document circulating online purporting to announce the appointment of new Officers Commanding Stations (OCSs) across Nairobi police stations.

In an update on Wednesday, August 5, NPS indicated that the document is not an official communication from the service.

The circulated list claimed to contain names of officers allegedly appointed to head various police stations in Nairobi, including Central, Pangani, Kilimani, Buruburu, Embakasi, Lang’ata, Kasarani, Gigiri, Karen, Kileleshwa, Kayole, Ruai, Zimmerman, Githurai and Umoja police stations, among others.

NPS cautioned members of the public against relying on the information, urging Kenyans to verify official announcements through official communication channels.

File image of Central Police Station

This comes months after NPS dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that the OCS of Central Police Station was being processed for a court appearance after the alleged unlawful release of suspects arrested during protests on Monday, May 18.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, the service termed the reports as misleading and inaccurate, clarifying that no such legal process had been initiated against the officer.

Explaining how disciplinary matters involving police officers are handled, the NPS said internal procedures are followed before any legal action can be considered.

"The NPS, like any disciplined service, has internal mechanisms to address matters concerning its members. These mechanisms may result in either administrative or disciplinary action," the statement read.

The service further noted that a court appearance can only occur after a legal threshold has been met and cannot happen arbitrarily.

"A court appearance does not occur arbitrarily; a specific legal threshold must be met," the statement added.

As such, the NPS made it clear that the Central Police Station OCS had never been prepared for arraignment in court.

"For the avoidance of doubt, at no time was the OCS of Central Police Station processed for a court appearance.

"We appreciate the speed and dynamism of social media but remind the public to obtain and verify accurate information on such matters directly from the National Police Service," the statement concluded.