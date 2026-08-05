Editor's Review Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti after they declared they will not dissolve their parties to join DCP.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit back at Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti after they declared they will not dissolve their parties to join DCP.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 5, at his residence in Wamunyoro, Gachagua described the remarks by the three leaders from Mt Kenya East as misguided.

"I saw yesterday my brothers Justin Muturi, Peter Munya and Lenny Kivuti were complaining that DCP has become too strong and that Riggy G does not want other political parties. I think they are misguided,” Gachagua said.

The former Deputy President maintained that he has never asked anyone to dissolve their party to join his DCP party.

Gachagua went on to say he welcomes many political parties in the Mt Kenya region to enhance democracy.

Screengrab image of Peter Munya, Justin Muturi and Lenny Kivuti.

“We want many political parties in Mt Kenya so that everyone can compete. I have not told anyone to dissolve their party,” he stated.

At the same time, Gachagua challenged Muturi, Munya and Kivuti to make efforts to popularize their parties.

He noted that his DCP party is popular in Mt Kenya because he and his team work hard and hold numerous rallies in the region.

Gachagua further said it was embarrassing for Munya’s PNU party candidate to get 28 votes in the recent Ol Kalou by-election.

"DCP has become popular because its party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, and his team are working hard. So, I am telling my brothers, come, let's work together, and market your political parties. If you don't market your parties, you will end up making losses.

“Munya and PNU party did not even visit Ol Kalou. Your candidate only got 28 votes in that by-election. Isn't that embarrassing?" Gachagua posed.

On Tuesday, Muturi, Munya and Kivuti accused Gachagua of allegedly undermining other parties in the Mt Kenya while popularising his own.

The three leaders warned Gachagua against arm-twisting them into folding their party into the new party.

"Our restraint should not be mistaken for acquiescence. We call upon Hon Gachagua to desist from divisive pronouncements and instead embrace structured dialogue, consultation and respectful engagement among all like-minded political parties

"Durable political partnerships are built on equality, trust, and respect for institutional autonomy. We cannot pretend to grow our parties while simultaneously locking out others in order to own specific regions," Munya stated.