Editor's Review Shabana FC has explained why the team cut short its pre-season trip to Tanzania.

Shabana FC has explained why the team cut short its pre-season trip to Tanzania.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 5, the club said the team had travelled to Tanzania as scheduled for its training programme.

Shabana stated that the squad encountered conditions upon arrival that were not suitable for its preparation or the welfare of the players and technical staff.

"We wish to inform our supporters and stakeholders that the team travelled to Tanzania yesterday for it's scheduled pre-season programme.

"However, on arrival, the team encountered conditions that did not meet the standards required for the team's preparation and overall welfare," the statement read.

The club said it carefully assessed the situation before deciding to cancel the planned activities and head back to Kenya.

"After careful assessment and consideration, the club made the decision to withdraw from the planned pre-season activities in Tanzania and return home," the statement added.

Shabana also assured supporters that the players and technical bench had returned safely and that preparations for the upcoming season would now continue within the country.

"Our players and technical staff have arrived safely, and the team will now continue its pre-season preparations locally as we focus on the upcoming campaign," the statement concluded.

File image of Shabana FC players

This comes weeks after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led a delegation of senior government officials and football leaders in receiving Somali referee Omar Artan in Nairobi, after he was denied entry into the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Artan, the first Somali referee selected to officiate at a FIFA World Cup, was hosted at BBS Mall in Eastleigh alongside Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya Jabril Abdulle, MPs, Farah Maalim (Dadaab), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji) and BBS Mall Chairman Abdiweli Maalim, among other leaders.

In a statement after the meeting, Duale described the reception as a display of regional solidarity and support for Artan, whose historic World Cup opportunity was cut short after he was unable to travel to one of the tournament's host nations.

"The event served as both a celebration of his achievements and a statement of cross-border support in the face of disappointment," he said.

Duale said Artan's journey should serve as an inspiration to young people across East Africa, urging them not to abandon their dreams because of temporary setbacks.

"I emphasised resilience and perseverance, encouraging young people across East Africa not to be discouraged by obstacles in their pursuit of dreams. It is important to continue striving for excellence despite unexpected challenges," he added.

Duale also highlighted the government's continued investment in sports infrastructure, noting that President William Ruto's administration had allocated Ksh26.4 billion to complete 39 stadiums across the country, including the 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium, as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Abdullahi said although Artan had missed the opportunity to officiate at the World Cup, he believed greater opportunities lay ahead for the decorated referee.

The governor further revealed that Wajir County was engaging the FKF on the possibility of hosting this year's Chapadimba Tournament at the county's new international stadium and, subject to the federation's appointment, hoped Artan would officiate the final.