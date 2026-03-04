Editor's Review The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has dismissed social media reports claiming that Ksh1.3 trillion has been lost from the e-Citizen platform.

The Office of the Auditor General (OAG) has dismissed social media reports claiming that Ksh1.3 trillion has been lost from the e-Citizen platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 3, OAG flagged the allegations doing the rounds on social media as fake.

The office clarified that the claims did not originate from it and termed them misleading.

“Our attention has been drawn to information circulating on social media citing Auditor-General’s Report as the source of Ksh1.3 Trillion allegedly lost or unaccounted for.

“This information is misleading as it has not emanated from the Office of the Auditor-General,” read the statement.

Screengrab image of the eCitizen platform.

The clarification comes after netizens raised concerns over the alleged loss of Ksh1.3 trillion from the e-citizen platform.

The e-Citizen platform is used by the government to collect revenue for various services following a directive by President William Ruto.

The platform hosts 22,000 services from over 1000 ministries, counties, departments, and government agencies.

In September 2025, Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang disclosed that the government collects between Ksh750 million and Ksh1 billion per day through the eCitizen platform.

“We collect daily between Ksh750 million and Ksh1.1 billion for all the services. When we took up the system, we were collecting Ksh60 million,” he stated.

PS Kipsang noted that all the funds from the eCitizen platform are channeled to the National Treasury, including the convenience fee.

“The resources flow directly to the National Treasury through its account at KCB. This collection account receives the funds, which are then transferred to a settlement account at the Central Bank before being distributed to various ministries and departments,” Kipsang added.

He further mentioned that the government spends Ksh1.1 billion annually to maintain the platform and has contracted three firms to do the maintenance.

“On average, up to the other day we have been paying almost Ksh115 to Ksh120 million per month, which is an average of around Ksh1.1 billion in a year,” said PS Kipsang.