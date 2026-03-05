Editor's Review KQ stated that the deal would ensure a seamless travel experience for its clients.

Kenya Airways on Thursday, March 5, announced an operational partnership with the American airline company, JetBlue.

KQ explained that it had signed a codeshare agreement with the USA-based airline to enhance connectivity between East Africa and North America.

The national carrier added that the deal would offer its customers more travel options and seamless connections across an expanded network.

The deal will see the two airlines partner in flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport to multiple destinations in America.

"Through this partnership, we will place our flight code on JetBlue-operated services from JFK to several key U.S. destinations, including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Atlanta and Fort Lauderdale," the statement read in part.

A file image of the vertical stabilisers of a KQ and JetBlue aeroplanes.



Furthermore, the codeshare agreement would address the struggles experienced by passengers travelling on connecting flights.

"Customers will be able to travel on a single ticket with smooth connections through Nairobi and New York, making journeys between Africa and the United States more convenient," KQ stated.

Kenya Airways maintained that the collaboration would support its strategy to grow its global networkthrough strong partnerships.

The airline reiterated its commitment to delivering greater choice and a seamless travel experience for its clients.

The new deal came a year after KQ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar Airways.

Following the MoU, Qatar Airlines introduced a third daily flight between Doha and Nairobi, operated in codeshare with Kenya Airways.

The agreement also promised the launch of a new flight route, a direct flight from Moi International Airport (MIA) in Mombasa, to Doha, Qatar.